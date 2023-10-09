Jonathan Taylor says his new deal shows "running backs are essential"

Running back Jonathan Taylor made his season debut on Sunday, one day after signing a three-year, $42 million extension with the Colts.

It's a win-win kind of deal for both parties, giving Taylor security while the Colts now have one of their best offensive players in the fold for the next few seasons.

After Indianapolis' victory over Tennessee on Sunday, Taylor said he "definitely" thinks his new deal is a win for fellow running backs around the league.

“Any time a running back can go out there and perform but also have some security, it just shows that running backs are essential,” Taylor said.

While Taylor was asked if he would’ve played for the Colts without a new deal, he deflected with his answer.

“I think with the new contract — that doesn’t even matter because being able to work through with [team owner] Jim Irsay, [G.M.] Chris Ballard and the entire organization, the No. 1 goal was always to get healthy,” Taylor said. “I think that’s where things got misconstrued at. Everybody was on the same page on, ‘Jonathan needs to get healthy. Jonathan wants to get healthy; we want Jonathan healthy.’

“I think the fact that it was a little delayed, one, is a big hit on myself because you just plan everything out after surgery and then it takes a little bit longer and you got to keep grinding, keep grinding, keep grinding. You don’t know when you’re going to come out of it, and you start to come out of it little by little each day. You start to do more and more and then you start progressing and then it leads you to this — a win in the division at home.”

Taylor added, “At the end of the day, it’s always the organization’s decision [to give an extension]. Being able to put yourself in the best position is always the No. 1 thing you can do and for me, that was getting healthy.”

In his season debut, Taylor recorded six carries for 18 yards, plus a 16-yard catch. Zack Moss led the charge with 165 yards on 23 carries and had two catches for 30 yards.

But now Taylor and Moss can potentially be a dynamic duo in the Colts’ backfield.

“I think it can get really scary,” Taylor said. “I mean, and I think you guys got a taste — actually, not even today you guys got a taste, you guys have been getting a taste the past few weeks with Zack. Now, it’s on me in order to continue to do my part and continue to help this team.

“That’s what I’m going to do, every single day — grind inch by inch and we’ll get there.”