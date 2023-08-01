The Jonathan Taylor saga in Indianapolis just took another big turn

It is a truly impressive accomplishment to anger Jonathan Taylor. The Wisconsin legend and current Indianapolis Colt is one of the more mature and even-keeled players I can remember coming through the Wisconsin program in some time.

Well, Colts owner Jim Irsay has done just that. The saga began when Irsay outwardly discussed the NFL’s running back market, insinuating he wouldn’t be giving Taylor a contract when the 2023 season comes to a close. The Colts usually pay rookies early, so the fact that contract talks haven’t gotten anywhere up to this point should show the organization’s plans.

Taylor and his agent were not thrilled, to say the least, about Irsay’s initial comments. The star running back met with the owner three nights ago and formally requested a trade out of Indianapolis.

Then things took a turn.

First, Irsay publicly stated “If I die tonight and Jonathan Taylor is out of the league, no one’s gonna miss us. The league goes on. We know that. The National Football (League) rolls on. It doesn’t matter who comes and who goes, and it’s a privilege to be a part of it.” Which was certainly odd.

Then ESPN’s Stephen Holder dropped a bombshell that sources told him Taylor “reported to camp complaining of back pain that was deemed to be from a pre-existing issue. The team is now considering placing him on the non-football injury list, which could result in him not being paid for the regular season.” In short, the Colts are fighting fire with fire and tried to find a loophole where they don’t even have to pay Taylor in 2023.

To which Taylor responded:

1.) Never had a back pain. 2.) Never reported back pain. Not sure who “sources” are, but find new ones 🤔 — Jonathan Taylor (@JayT23) July 31, 2023

The issue here isn’t with Holder’s sources. It’s clear where the story is coming from: somewhere within the Colts front office. The larger question is whether this relationship is emendable to the point Taylor can play this season.

Colts Head Coach Shane Steichen, who is now caught in the middle of this mess, did address the situation at practice yesterday:

Steichen on Jonathan Taylor: “Right now he’s on this football team, and when the medical staff clears him, he’ll play” — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) July 31, 2023

It’s a shame to see this happening to one of Wisconsin’s greatest players, arguably the NFL’s best running back and maybe the single best player on the Colts’ roster. We already knew Irsay was a disagreeable owner. This saga puts that way over the top.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire