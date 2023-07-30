Jonathan Taylor requests trade from Colts after meeting with owner Jim Irsay

Jonathan Taylor officially wants out of the Indianapolis Colts.

The Pro Bowl running back formally requested a trade on Saturday after a meeting with Colts owner Jim Irsay, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Sources: #Colts star RB Jonathan Taylor has formally requested a trade after meeting with owner Jim Irsay. pic.twitter.com/BH7dhZAzUD — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 30, 2023

