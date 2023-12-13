Jonathan Taylor remained out of practice on Wednesday

Colts head coach Shane Steichen said, "We'll see how the week goes," on Tuesday when asked about running back Jonathan Taylor's availability for Saturday's game against the Steelers.

It's looking like Taylor will be out for at least one more week since undergoing thumb surgery.

Taylor was once again a non-participant in Wednesday's practice. With Indianapolis hosting Pittsburgh on Saturday, Taylor has now been sidelined for the first two days of the work week — making it more unlikely he won't play.

Taylor has been out since suffering the injury on Nov. 26. He's rushed for 414 yards with four touchdowns in seven games this season.

We’ll see what his game status is on Thursday.

Elsewhere on the injury report, offensive tackle Braden Smith (knee) remained a non-participant. Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (back) was downgraded from full to limited. Cornerback Jaylon Jones (ankle) was upgraded from limited to full.

Cornerback JuJu Brents (quad), tight end Will Mallory (rib), and linebacker E.J. Speed (knee) remained full.

Linebacker Zaire Franklin (illness) was added to the report, but was a full participant. Linebacker Segun Olubi (hip) was also added as limited.