When will Jonathan Taylor play again? (And for which team?)

The 2023 regular season begins with Colts running back Jonathan Taylor on the reserve/physically unable to perform list. The designation keeps him out for at least four games.

Then what?

Per multiple reports, Taylor could pass a physical and play now. (The Colts might say Taylor could have passed a physical weeks ago, and that claims of pain in his ankle were aimed at exercising leverage.)

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, trade talks likely will resume once Taylor is able to return. The Packers, who explored a possible trade, are now out. The Dolphins, who spoke to the Colts about a potential trade, could still be in.

Other teams could get involved. Injuries could create interest. Ultimately, the question becomes whether the Colts will be reasonable in their demands.

The news that they asked the Dolphins for a package including receiver Jaylen Waddle suggested that the Colts were weren't being reasonable. If the Colts don't regard Taylor as someone who merits a high-end deal, they should not be seeking high-end compensation for him.

The other wrinkle becomes Taylor's financial expectations. Will someone pay what he wants? Will he take less than he wants to get out of Indianapolis?

The Colts could just kick the can until the offseason, tagging Taylor and trading him at that point. If that happens, will Taylor play for the Colts this season? If he doesn't play at all this year, how attractive will he be in 2024?

For now, the action will happen if at all before the Tuesday after Week 8. That's the 2023 deadline for any and all trades.