Jonathan Taylor opens Colts camp on physically unable to perform list

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor isn't ready to go for the start of training camp.

Taylor, who had offseason ankle surgery, opens camp on the physically unable to perform list.

Taylor missed six games last season and was limited to career lows in carries (192), yards (861), touchdowns (four) and yards per carry (4.5).

Heading into the fourth and final season of his rookie contract, Taylor is due a base salary of $4.3 million this season, and he's surely hoping for significantly more than that. But given the state of the running back market, it seems unlikely that the Colts are eager to give him a major contract while he's still recovering from an injury.

The Colts also put defensive end Tyquan Lewis and tight end Will Mallory on the physically unable to perform list.