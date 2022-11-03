Colts running back Jonathan Taylor‘s ankle injury has put his availability in doubt again this week.

Taylor missed two games with the injury before returning for last Sunday’s loss to the Commanders. Taylor aggravated the injury during that game, however, and missed practice on Wednesday.

Reporters at the open portion of Thursday’s practice sent word that Taylor is off the field again on Thursday. The team’s injury report will confirm whether he was out for the entire session or came to the field late for a limited session, but it seems likely that it’s the former given the nature of Taylor’s injury.

Deon Jackson would be the next back up for the Colts if Taylor is out against the Patriots. With Nyheim Hines now in Buffalo, Zack Moss is the third back on the active roster.

Jonathan Taylor off the field again on Thursday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk