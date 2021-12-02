The Colts went 3-1 in November and running back Jonathan Taylor was a big reason for their success.

Taylor ran 88 times for 556 yards and eight touchdowns in the team’s four November games. He also added 15 catches for his 71 yards and a touchdown.

Five of Taylor’s touchdowns came in a 41-15 rout of the Bills in Week 11 and that performance earned him AFC offensive player of the week honors. On Thursday, the NFL announced another prize for the league’s leading rusher. Taylor has been named the AFC offensive player of the month for the first time in his career.

Should he remain on his current pace, it seems likely that Taylor will be getting more awards and All-Pro recognition come the end of the season. Continued success would also increase the chances of the Colts advancing to the postseason and that push continues against the Texans this weekend.

Jonathan Taylor names AFC offensive player of the month originally appeared on Pro Football Talk