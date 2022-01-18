Jonathan Taylor named to the NFL All-Pro First-Team

After a breakout sophomore season, Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor was rightfully named to the 2021 First-Team All-Pro Offense.

The former Badger standout finished 2021 with 1,811 yards on the ground, while averaging 5.5 yards per carry. Taylor racked up 20 total touchdowns, and over 2,000 total yards.

He was the lone running back to make the All-Pro First-Team, and joined a pair of Green Bay Packers in Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams on the squad.

Taylor was not the only Badger to be named First-Team All-Pro, as Pittsburgh Steelers star edge rusher T.J. Watt earned the nod for the defensive team.

Here is a look at the complete First-Team All-Pro Offense: