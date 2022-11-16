Jonathan Taylor named AFC offensive player of the week

Myles Simmons
·1 min read

The Colts finished a wild week with a 25-20 victory over the Raiders and got a strong performance out of running back Jonathan Taylor.

Now Taylor has been named AFC offensive player of the week.

Taylor finished Sunday’s game with 22 carries for 147 yards, including a 66-yard touchdown run. He added two receptions for 16 yards.

It was the first time Taylor had eclipsed 100 yards since the season-opening tie against the Texans. In that game, Taylor had 161.

After leading the league with 2,171 yards from scrimmage and 20 total touchdowns last year, Taylor has dealt with some injuries this year. In the seven games he’s played, he’s totaled 609 yards rushing with just two touchdowns.

But Taylor and interim head coach Jeff Saturday will try to keep things rolling like they did in week 10 against the Eagles on Sunday.

Jonathan Taylor named AFC offensive player of the week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Justin Jefferson is the NFC offensive player of the week

    The game of the week in Week 10 of the NFL season was the Vikings’ 33-30 overtime win over the Bills and Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson made the most memorable play of that game. Jefferson used one hand to rip a fourth down pass away from Bills defensive back Cam Lewis for a 32-yard [more]

  • Ryan Stonehouse named AFC special teams player of the week

    The Titans had a grind-it-out victory over the Broncos on Sunday and punter Ryan Stonehouse was a significant contributor. He’s now been named AFC special teams player of the week for his performance. Stonehouse averaged 54 yards on his eight punts with a 47.3-yard net average. Three of his punts were downed inside the 10-yard [more]

  • PFT’s Week 10 NFL awards

    The season is halfway over, plus a week. And it’s getting interesting on the field. Off the field, our admiration of the exploits becomes reflected in the awards for each group of games. It’s the Week 10 awards. Same categories as always. All award winners, plus finalists, appear below. Offensive player of the week: Vikings [more]

  • Joey Slye is the NFC special teams player of the week

    The Commanders handed the Eagles their first loss of the season on Monday night and kicker Joey Slye‘s foot helped push them past their NFC East rivals. Slye made all four field goals he tried during the 32-21 victory. The makes included 58- and 55-yarders and the 58-yard kick was a new career high for [more]

  • Visionary Education Technology Signs non-binding LOI to Acquire Equity Interest of an Online Postgraduate Tutoring Provider.

    Toronto, Canada, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: VEDU), a private education provider located in Canada, with subsidiaries in Canada and market partners in China, today announced that on October 30, 2022, the Company entered into a non-binding Letter of Intent (the “LOI”) to acquire a minimum of an 85% equity interest of Shanghai Heerbanti Education Technology Co., Ltd. (“HEBT”), an education services company headquarte

  • US retail sales rose 1.3% last month, a sign of resilience

    Americans stepped up their spending at retailers, restaurants, and auto dealers last month, a sign of consumer resilience as the holiday shopping season begins amid painfully high inflation and rising interest rates. The government said Wednesday that retail sales rose 1.3% in October from September, up from a flat reading in September from August. The increase was led by car sales and higher gas prices.

  • Ron Rivera on QB call: You have to look at momentum, mood of team

    With Carson Wentz eligible to return to practice and be activated from injured reserve this week, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera has held off on naming a starting quarterback for Week 11’s game against the Texans. Rivera said on Tuesday that the team has to see where Wentz is physically in his return from finger [more]

  • Is WisdomTree India Earnings ETF (EPI) a Strong ETF Right Now?

    Smart Beta ETF report for EPI

  • National reactions: 8-1 Eagles exposed after suffering first loss to the Commanders

    Here's what the national media is saying after the Philadelphia Eagles fell to 8-1 on the season after suffering their first loss to the Washington Commanders in Week 10

  • Novartis weighs sale of ophthalmology, respiratory units - Bloomberg

    The company is seeking to raise money from the possible sale of the assets to invest in cutting-edge medicines, the report said, adding that the ophthalmology unit could alone fetch about $5 billion. Novartis in August said it was planning to spin off its generics unit Sandoz to sharpen its focus on its patented prescription medicines. Sandoz sales have been hurt by pricing pressure that has affected the broader generics industry for years, particularly in the United States, although the country accounts for less than a quarter of its total sales.

  • Police investigate homicide inside Conway-area home in Orlando

    Police in Orlando said they are working on a homicide investigation at a home in the Conway area.

  • Simulation: Can Patriots emerge from loaded AFC East to reach playoffs?

    What needs to happen for the Patriots to secure the final AFC playoff spot? Our partners at Strat-O-Matic simulated the final eight weeks of the NFL season, and the results suggest we could be in for a photo finish.

  • Jim Irsay called Jeff Saturday while Patriots wrecked Colts offense

    Jim Irsay saw what the Patriots was doing to the Colts offense and called Jeff Saturday on the spot.

  • Bears LB Jack Sanborn recognized as top rookie in Week 10

    Bears rookie LB Jack Sanborn is garnering national recognition after his impressive performance in Sunday's loss to the Lions.

  • ‘Dude, keep dialing it’: How Parks Frazier's aggressive spin paid off in play calling debut

    Parks Frazier has specialized in two-minute situations with the Colts. On Sunday, he showed off that experience in his first game as play-caller.

  • Boy, 3, dies after suspected series of beatings while living in Queens shelter, case deemed homicide

    A 3-year-boy, believed to be the victim of a series of savage beatings while living in a Queens shelter, has died — and the case has been deemed a homicide, police said Wednesday. The parents of little Shaquan Butler called 911 from the Boulevard Family Residence on Queens Blvd. near Hillyer St. in Elmhurst about 7:40 p.m. Sunday. Medics rushed the visibly bruised boy unconscious to Elmhurst ...

  • Chiefs special teams film review, Week 10: Kadarius Toney takes over punt returns

    Our @WesleyRoesch goes to the film to examine the good and bad on special teams for the #Chiefs during the Week 10 win over the #Jaguars.

  • Giants vs. Lions: 5 things to know about Week 11

    The New York Giants and Detroit Lions square off on Sunday afternoon in Week 11, so here are five things fans should know.

  • Pete Carroll: Field in Munich was a “nightmare”

    If the NFL plans to keep playing games in new countries (and it does), it’s important for the playing surfaces to be as familiar as possible. In Germany, it wasn’t. On Tuesday, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll echoed his concerns while using even stronger language. Appearing on 710 ESPN Radio in Seattle, Carroll called the playing [more]

  • Packers release two 2021 picks in Amari Rodgers, Kylin Hill

    GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) The Green Bay Packers have released wide receiver/punt returner Amari Rodgers one year after they traded up in the third round to draft the former Clemson star. Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst announced on Tuesday the roster moves involving Rodgers and running back/kick returner Kylin Hill, a 2021 seventh-round pick from Mississippi State. Later Tuesday, the Packers announced they had signed running back Patrick Taylor to the active roster from the practice squad and had signed linebacker Tim Ward and wide receiver Dede Westbrook to the practice squad.