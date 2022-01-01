Jonathan Taylor has more rushing yards on the season than these NFL teams

Jonathan Taylor has taken over as not only the best running back in the NFL, but arguably the MVP of the league in 2021. The Badger legend has a legitimate chance at reaching 2,000 rushing yards on the season, and currently sits at 1,626 yards on the ground on 297 carries.

The New Jersey native has averaged 5.5 yards per carry, and has a chance to carry the Indianapolis Colts into the playoffs.

It turns out that Taylor by himself has been better than a handful of NFL teams on the ground. According to Pro Football Focus, the former Badger has more rushing yards than 13 NFL teams:

One of those teams is the Las Vegas Raiders, who Taylor’s Colts will see on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.