Jonathan Taylor makes Colts’ history with 5 TD game

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor made history on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills as the only Colts player ever to score five total touchdowns in a single game.

Taylor, who has four rushing touchdowns and a receiving touchdown in Week 11, has been the entire offense for the Colts on Sunday. In just three quarters, he racked up 173 total yards.

Jonathan Taylor has five touchdowns today against the top-ranked defense in the league. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) November 21, 2021

Another fun stat, the Bills gave up five touchdowns to running backs all season entering Sunday. Taylor doubled that total alone in the Week 11 game.

It has been an incredible season for the young running back who has clearly taken over as the best back in the game with Derrick Henry on the shelf likely for the remainder of the season.

As the Colts push into the late season, they’ll need to continue using the stud back to lead their offense.

Related