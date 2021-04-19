Jonathan Taylor looks back on 2020 rookie season
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor looks back on 2020 rookie season. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor looks back on 2020 rookie season. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The Bengals got a uniform refresh on Monday. Where does Cincinnati rank among all 32 NFL teams for the best overall look?
Who are the Colts taking in mock drafts?
Patrick Mahomes said that he is progressing well after having surgery to repair a turf toe issue shortly after the Chiefs' loss in the Super Bowl.
Almost two-thirds of NFL teams have said that they won't participate in voluntary offseason workouts over COVID-19 safety concerns.
AD has been out since mid-February.
Collin Sexton (Cleveland Cavaliers) with a buzzer beater vs the Golden State Warriors, 04/15/2021
Charli Collier will join Dallas and Aari McDonald is with Atlanta after a stellar NCAA tournament run.
Tyler Herro (Miami Heat) with a 2-pointer vs the Brooklyn Nets, 04/18/2021
Brown is the second former USC lineman to die at a young age in the past year.
The former Washington quarterback reportedly had interest from multiple teams before he announced his retirement.
NASCAR does not approve Jennifer Jo Cobb to run Sunday's Cup race at Talladega; Rick Ware Racing will need another driver for the No. 15 car.
Fellow YouTube star Logan Paul thinks it would be wise for everyone to take notice of what his younger brother is doing inside the ring.
Count former slugger Gary Sheffield as someone who has no interest in the current state of baseball. "I don't watch baseball at all," he said.
Draft Wire editor Luke Easterling puts on his general manager hat for every first-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft
Reid commented on the Chiefs' current offensive tackle situation ahead of the 2021 NFL draft.
Real Madrid, Manchester City and Chelsea are set to play Champions League semifinals a week after announcing they'd break away from the Champions League in the future.
Draft Wire editor Luke Easterling updates his first-round projections for the 2021 NFL draft, complete with a few more big trades
New England isn't afraid to lose its top players. And in some cases, they come back.
The collision between Valtteri Bottas and George Russell in Sunday's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix could affect Mercedes' plans for developing their Formula One car this season, according to team boss Toto Wolff. The high-speed crash at Italy's Imola circuit wrecked both Bottas's Mercedes and Russell's Williams, though both drivers were not injured. "The whole situation is absolutely not amusing for us, to be honest," Wolff told reporters.
Kevin Durant forgot about Russell Westbrook in his top teammate list until he was reminded. "Oh, (expletives), I am tripping ... Russ would definitely be in the top five."