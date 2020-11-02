Jonathan Taylor started at running back for the Colts, but Jordan Wilkins got more snaps and more touches.

Colts coach Frank Reich acknowledged Monday that Taylor has “a little bit of an ankle injury,” Zak Keefer of TheAthletic.com reports.

Taylor apparently tried to play through it as Reich said it didn’t come up until after the game.

Wilkins played 39 snaps and had 21 touches, going for 113 yards and a touchdown. Taylor played 26 snaps and had 13 touches for 31 yards. Nyheim Hines got 10 touches in his 16 snaps.

Taylor, a second-round choice, has 100 carries for 389 yards and three touchdowns this season. He also has caught 18 passes for 171 yards.

Jonathan Taylor has “a little bit of an ankle injury” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk