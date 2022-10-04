Jonathan Taylor listed as DNP on Colts Tuesday injury report

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor said on Tuesday that he’s planning to play in Thursday’s game against the Broncos, despite his ankle injury.

But the reality remains that Taylor may not be healthy enough to get on the field.

Indianapolis’ injury report lists Taylor as a non-participant on Tuesday. Because the Colts conducted only a walk-through, the report is an estimate.

Taylor played 88 percent of the Colts’ offensive snaps in last week’s loss to Indianapolis. He had 20 carries for 42 yards, losing a fumble.

Taylor, who led the league with 1,811 rushing yards last year, has never missed a game due to injury.

Also on the Colts injury report, center Ryan Kelly (knee) was upgraded from limited on Monday to full on Tuesday. Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (elbow) remained full.

Linebacker Shaquille Leonard (concussion/nose/back), safety Julian Blackmon (ankle), and defensive end Tyquan Lewis (concussion) all remained non-participants.

