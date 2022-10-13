Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was back at practice in a limited capacity, according to Indianapolis’ Thursday injury report.

Taylor missed last week’s game against the Broncos with an ankle injury. He did not practice on Wednesday, so his Thursday activity is a positive sign for his potential availability against the Jaguars this week.

But the Colts still have some key players sidelined. Linebacker Shaquille Leonard (concussion/nose/back) did not practice again on Thursday. Defensive end Kwity Paye (ankle) did not practice either for a second consecutive day.

Center Ryan Kelly (hip), cornerback Tony Brown (concussion), and defensive tackle Eric Johnson (illness) were limited after they didn’t practice on Wednesday. Safety Julian Blackmon (ankle) and defensive end Tyquan Lewis (concussion) went from limited to full.

Running back Nyheim Hines (concussion) remained limited. Guard Quenton Nelson (ankle/shoulder) was still full.

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue returned from their veteran rest days on Wednesday for full practices on Thursday.

Jonathan Taylor limited in Thursday practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk