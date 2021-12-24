Jonathan Taylor leads the NFL in nearly everything entering Week 16

Wisconsin legend Jonathan Taylor recently finished the NFL Pro Bowl voting cycle with the most votes of any player in the league. It’s well-deserved, as the second-year pro has carried the Indianapolis Colts into playoff contention and has risen into the MVP conversation.

Anybody at Wisconsin would tell you this was expected from the three-year starter and Doak Walker Award winner. But somehow there were still doubters, as entering draft season there were numerous talking heads saying Taylor might not work in the NFL due to a “lack of speed,” or “too much tread on the tires,” or a “fumbling issue.”

He’s proved all of the doubters wrong. And now leads the NFL in nearly every statistical category entering Week 16:

270 carries (1st)

Sep 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs the ball in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

1,518 rushing yards (1st)

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor breaks away from the Patriots defense on his fourth-quarter touchdown run.

Syndication The Indianapolis Star

17 rushing touchdowns (1st)

Nov 4, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs the ball in for a touchdown during the second half against the New York Jets at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

93 first-down runs (1st)

Sep 12, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs the ball in the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

757 yards after contact (1st)

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) is brought down by New England Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon (9) on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, during a game against the New England Patriots at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

19 total touchdowns (1st)

Houston Texans safety Justin Reid (20) chases after Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) as he rushes for a touchdown Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, during a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Credit: Robert Scheer/IndyStar-USA TODAY NETWORK

1,854 scrimmage yards (1st)

Dec 18, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) celebrates a run for a 69 yard touchdown during the second half against the New England Patriots at Lucas Oil Stadium. Colts won 27-17. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

