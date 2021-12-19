The Patriots entered Saturday night with seven consecutive victories. Jonathan Taylor made sure they didn’t get their eighth.

The Colts running back ran for 170 yards, including a 67-yard, back-breaking touchdown with 2:01 remaining, to give Indianapolis a 27-17 win over New England.

It was the eighth 100-yard game for the NFL’s leading rusher and his 19th touchdown this season, one behind Lenny Moore (1964) for the team record for touchdowns in a single season. He has 17 rushing touchdowns.

Taylor has scored a rushing touchdown in 11 consecutive games, tying the NFL single-season record of LaDainian Tomlinson and John Riggins.

The Patriots fell to 9-5, while the Colts won their second in a row to get to 8-6.

The Patriots trailed 20-0 to start the fourth quarter but scored 17 consecutive points to climb back into the game.

Mac Jones threw a second touchdown pass to Hunter Henry with 2:21 remaining to draw the Patriots to within 21-17. The big play on the seven-play, 82-yard drive came on third-and-six with N'Keal Harry‘s 43-yard reception in front of Isaiah Rodgers to the Indianapolis 15 with another 8 yards added for roughing the passer on Al-Quadin Muhammad.

The Patriots kicked it deep, and Ashton Dulin gained 2 yards on first down before the Patriots called their final timeout with 2:11 left. Taylor then broke through the line and broke the Patriots’ hearts as he raced to the end zone.

The Colts rushed for 226 yards as Carson Wentz went only 5-of-12 for 57 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Jones was 26-of-45 for 299 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions as they gained 365 yards. Jones threw his first career red-zone interception, with Darius Leonard picking him.

Leonard finished with 10 tackles, a quarterback hit, a tackle for loss, a forced fumble, an interception and a pass defensed.

Jonathan Taylor leads Colts to 27-17 victory, ending Patriots’ win streak originally appeared on Pro Football Talk