Jonathan Taylor leads Colts to 27-17 victory, ending Patriots’ win streak
The Patriots entered Saturday night with seven consecutive victories. Jonathan Taylor made sure they didn’t get their eighth.
The Colts running back ran for 170 yards, including a 67-yard, back-breaking touchdown with 2:01 remaining, to give Indianapolis a 27-17 win over New England.
It was the eighth 100-yard game for the NFL’s leading rusher and his 19th touchdown this season, one behind Lenny Moore (1964) for the team record for touchdowns in a single season. He has 17 rushing touchdowns.
Taylor has scored a rushing touchdown in 11 consecutive games, tying the NFL single-season record of LaDainian Tomlinson and John Riggins.
The Patriots fell to 9-5, while the Colts won their second in a row to get to 8-6.
The Patriots trailed 20-0 to start the fourth quarter but scored 17 consecutive points to climb back into the game.
Mac Jones threw a second touchdown pass to Hunter Henry with 2:21 remaining to draw the Patriots to within 21-17. The big play on the seven-play, 82-yard drive came on third-and-six with N'Keal Harry‘s 43-yard reception in front of Isaiah Rodgers to the Indianapolis 15 with another 8 yards added for roughing the passer on Al-Quadin Muhammad.
The Patriots kicked it deep, and Ashton Dulin gained 2 yards on first down before the Patriots called their final timeout with 2:11 left. Taylor then broke through the line and broke the Patriots’ hearts as he raced to the end zone.
The Colts rushed for 226 yards as Carson Wentz went only 5-of-12 for 57 yards with a touchdown and an interception.
Jones was 26-of-45 for 299 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions as they gained 365 yards. Jones threw his first career red-zone interception, with Darius Leonard picking him.
Leonard finished with 10 tackles, a quarterback hit, a tackle for loss, a forced fumble, an interception and a pass defensed.
