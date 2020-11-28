Jonathan Taylor lands on the COVID-19 list









Saturday is primed to bring (some) clarity to major Week 12 injury story lines in a week that's seen more fantasy-relevant injuries and COVID-19 issues than any week this season.

Let's see how the complete chaos of COVID season is going to impact your Week 12 fantasy decisions.

Early Games

Panthers @ Vikings

Panthers G Dennis Daley (concussion) is out and CB Donte Jackson (toe) is doubtful. S Sam Franklin (ankle), DE Marquis Haynes (shoulder), RB Christian McCaffrey (shoulder), G John Miller (knee, ankle), T Russell Okung (calf), LB Tahir Whitehead (rib), and WR Brandon Zylstra (shoulder) are listed as questionable. Head coach Matt Rhule said he’s pessimistic about McCaffrey’s chances of suiting up against Minnesota. Mike Davis should retain his every down role for another week.

Vikings DE Jordan Brailford (not injury related) and G Ezra Cleveland (ankle) are out, while TE Irv Smith (groin, back) is considered doubtful. Kyle Rudolph is a last ditch streaming option if Smith is inactive. Adam Thielan has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and won’t play in this game. Justin Jefferson should operate as the team’s WR1 against a middling Carolina secondary. Fantasy managers should treat him as a borderline WR1 for Week 12.

Raiders @ Falcons

Raiders DE Clelin Ferrell (not injury related) and S Erik Harris (calf) are questionable. WR Nelson Agholor (knee) practiced fully Friday and will suit up against Atlanta.

Falcons RB Todd Gurley (knee) is out, so Brian Hill will lead the Atlanta backfield against Vegas. Hill should be a volume-based low-end RB2 option for fantasy managers thirsty for a viable running back option this week. DE Dante Fowler (hamstring), TE Hayden Hurst (ankle), and WR Julio Jones (hamstring) are questionable. Not practicing Friday is less-than-stellar news for Jones headed into Week 12. Fantasy players are going to have to weigh the risk of an in-game hamstring aggravation for Jones if they plug him into their lineups. Godspeed.

Story continues

Chargers @ Bills

Chargers CB Casey Hayward (groin), DE Melvin Ingram (knee), and DE Uchenna Nwosu (shoulder, chest) are out. RB Kalen Ballage (ankle, calf), who had a limited practice Friday, is considered questionable. The team will have to make a call on Austin Ekeler’s Week 12 status by Saturday afternoon as he makes his way back from a severe hamstring injury. Ekeler suddenly becomes a solid RB2 play if he’s active and Ballage is held out.

Bills WR John Brown (ankle) and T Cody Ford (ankle, knee) are out. Gabriel Davis has some fantasy appeal in deeper formats with Brown sidelined. Brown’s absence is a potentially big boost to Stefon Diggs’ upside in what should be a high scoring affair.

Browns @ Jaguars

Browns S Sheldrick Redwine (knee) and CB Denzel Ward (calf) are out. C Nick Harris (ankle), S Andrew Sendejo (groin), and G Wyatt Teller (calf) are questionable.

Jaguars WR D.J. Chark (ribs), WR Chris Conley (hip), CB Sidney Jones (achilles), and G Andrew Norwell (forearm) are out. The team’s target tree should be narrow this week, with Laviska Shenault and Keelan Cole seeing a big combined target share. Both wideouts are WR3s with volume-based floors. QB Gardner Minshew (right thumb) and RB Dare Ogunbowale (hand) are questionable. Mike Glennon will start for Jacksonville. Enjoy Arby’s.

Giants @ Bengals

Giants CB Brandon Williams (ankle) is out. RB Devonta Freeman (ankle) will miss another week; Wayne Gallman will continue as the G-people’s lead back in a tasty matchup. Gallman has at least a dozen rushing attempts in each of his past three games. Positive game script should generate at least 12-15 carries for Gallman against the Bengals.

Bengals WR Mike Thomas (hamstring) is doubtful and CB Mackensie Alexander (hamstring), LB Markus Bailey (hamstring), and RB Giovani Bernard (concussion) are questionable. Head coach Zac Taylor said he feels good about Bernard’s chance to suit up against the Giants. He’s a RB3 option in PPR leagues only.

Dolphins @ Jets

Dolphins RB Salvon Ahmed (shoulder) and G Solomon Kindley (foot) are out. WR Jakeem Grant (hamstring) and QB Tua Tagovailoa (left thumb) are questionable, though Tua is expected to start in an excellent matchup. RB Myles Gaskin (knee) has a chance to come off IR and play against New York -- that would instantly make him startable in all leagues. If Miami is without Gaskin and Ahmed, Matt Breida and Patrick Laird would split backfield duties. Laird would be the superior PPR play in that scenario.

Jets LB Patrick Onwuasor (hamstring) is out, while T Chuma Edoga (ankle), and George Fant (knee, ankle) are doubtful to play. LB Blake Cashman (hamstrings) and T Alex Lewis (not injury related) are questionable. QB Sam Darnold (right shoulder) is ready to roll after nearly a month recovering from a shoulder injury, though he’s little more than a superflex option against Miami.

The Jets this week placed RB Lamical Perine (ankle) on injured reserve, opening up more snaps and carries for Adam Gase’s favorite player of all time, Frank Gore. He could push 20 touches against the Dolphins, inexplicably making Gore a low-end RB2.

Titans @ Colts

Titans WR Adam Humphries (concussion), CB Adoree' Jackson (knee), and TE MyCole Pruitt (knee) are out. C Ben Jones (knee) and G Rodger Saffold (ankle) are listed as questionable.

Colts LB Bobby Okereke (ankle) and RB Jonathan Taylor (COVID-19) are out. With Taylor out, Nyheim Hines is a borderline must-play in 12-team leagues. Hines had 17 touches -- including two scores -- when these teams played in Week 10. RB Jordan Wilkins should split early down duties with Hines against Tennessee but he can't be trusted outside of deeper formats.

Colts C Ryan Kelly (neck), G Quenton Nelson (back, ankle), WR Zach Pascal (knee, foot), QB Philip Rivers (toe), LB Anthony Walker (ribs), and S Khari Willis (ribs, shoulder) are questionable.

Cardinals @ Patriots

Cardinals TE Darrell Daniels (ankle), DE Josh Mauro (hamstring), and S Jalen Thompson (ankle) are out. Maxx Williams, who led the team’s tight ends in targets, could see a little more run with Daniels out. T Justin Murray (hand) and S Charles Washington (groin) are listed as questionable. QB Kyler Murray was removed from the team’s injury report on Friday -- he’ll play through the shoulder issue he struggled with last week against the Seahawks. WR Andy Isabella is expected to start in the slot for Arizona after Larry Fitzgerald was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Isabella is a PPR WR3 with upside in a sneaky good matchup.

Patriots RB Rex Burkhead (knee) and T Isaiah Wynn (knee) are out. James White, who had nine targets in Burkhead’s absence last week, becomes a viable PPR option as New England’s primary pass catching back. LB Ja'whaun Bentley (groin), DE Tashawn Bower (illness), DT Adam Butler (shoulder), DT Byron Cowart (back), DT Carl Davis (concussion), S Kyle Dugger (toe), K Nick Folk (back), CB Stephon Gilmore (hand), WR N'Keal Harry (shoulder), TE Ryan Izzo (hamstring, hand), G Shaquille Mason (calf), WR Matt Slater (knee), and RB J.J. Taylor (quadricep) are questionable. Gilmore missing Week 12 would be a plus for Murray and the Cardinals’ passing attack.

Afternoon Games

Chiefs @ Bucs

Chiefs Sammy Watkins (calf, hamstring) practiced in full Friday and will be a go against Tampa. Assuming a full complement of snaps, Watkins is a plug-and-play high-end WR3 in what could be a high-scoring game.

Bucs CB Jamel Dean (concussion), TE Tanner Hudson (not injury related), and C A.Q. Shipley (neck) are out. Shipley suffered a career ending injury last week against the Rams. G Ali Marpet (concussion), and T Donovan Smith (ankle) are questionable.

Saints @ Broncos

Saints RB Ty Montgomery (hamstring) and G Andrus Peat (concussion) are out and WR Deonte Harris (neck) is questionable.

Broncos S Trey Marshall (shin) is out. CB Bryce Callahan (foot), T Demar Dotson (calf, hand), G Graham Glasgow (calf), WR Jerry Jeudy (achilles, ankle), LB Joseph Jones (calf), and DT Sylvester Williams (elbow) are listed as questionable. The Broncos didn't practice Friday but Jeudy was listed as limited on the team's estimated report. The rookie was on the team's final injury report with the same limp last week but still played 63 percent of the team's offensive snaps. In a rough Week 12 matchup, Jeudy is a high-end WR3.

49ers @ Rams

49ers RB Tevin Coleman (knee), T Tom Compton (concussion), LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (hamstring), and CB K'Waun Williams (ankle) are out. LB Azeez Al-Shaair (illness), LB Dre Greenlaw (illness), DT Javon Kinlaw (not injury related), and TE Jordan Reed (illness) are considered questionable. Reed -- or Ross Dwelley, if Reed is sidelined -- has a quietly decent matchup against an LA defense allowing lots of targets to opposing tight ends.

Rams LB Terrell Lewis (knee) is doubtful, and C Brian Allen (knee) and TE Tyler Higbee (elbow) are considered questionable. TE Gerald Everett shapes up as a good streaming option if Higbee is held out.

Sunday Night Football

Bears @ Packers

Bears QB Nick Foles (hip) is out, putting Mitchell Trubisky back under center for Chicago. Trubisky is nothing more than a superflex option with some rushing upside. T Rashaad Coward (ankle, knee), DT Akiem Hicks (hamstring), T Charles Leno (toe), S Sherrick McManis (hand), and CB Buster Skrine (ankle) are considered questionable.

Packers RB Tyler Ervin (wrist, ribs), CB Josh Jackson (concussion), CB Kevin King (achilles), C Corey Linsley (back), WR Equanimeous St. Brown (knee), and WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (achilles) are questionable to play. WR Davante Adams (ankle) is set to play against Chicago.

MVS is likely on the wrong side of questionable; he suffered his injury during Thursday’s practice and didn’t practice on Friday. Allen Lazard would see a target bump if MVS is sidelined for this one. Lazard would be a reasonably solid WR3 option against the Bears. Ervin possibly being out again and A.J. Dillon remaining on the reserve/COVID-19 list makes Jamaal Williams a flex option in deeper formats.

Monday Night Football

Seahawks @ Eagles

Seahawks RB Chris Carson (foot) was limited at Friday’s practice and remains iffy to play Monday night. Saturday’s practice status will tell us more. A full Saturday session for Carson would mean he’s almost guaranteed to play against the Eagles, while a limited practice would put him in game-time call territory. Carlos Hyde (hamstring) practiced in full late in the week and would be a low-end RB2 if Carson is held out.

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said he doesn't expect Zach Ertz (ankle, IR) to be activated for Week 12. That leaves Dallas Goedert as a locked-in TE1 play against Seattle. Goedert has enjoyed a team-high 16 percent target share over the past two weeks.

Tuesday Night Football

Ravens @ Steelers

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, RB Mark Ingram, and RB JK Dobbins have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and won’t play against Pittsburgh. Fantasy managers should consider Robert Griffin III a decent superflex option based on rushing upside. Gus Edwards should handle the bulk of the backfield workload against the Steelers, with Justice Hill worked in occasionally. Edwards is a volume-based RB2.

Steelers RB James Conner has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. If this game is played -- an ever-diminishing prospect -- Benny Snell would likely lead the Pittsburgh backfield against Baltimore. He would be a touchdown dependent RB2/3 play.

