Jonathan Taylor “just wasn’t moving right” last week, felt good at practice Wednesday

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor seemed to be trending toward returning to the lineup after a pair of limited practices to close out last week, but the Colts ruled him a day ahead of their game against the Jaguars.

While speaking to reporters on Thursday, Taylor said that his return to practice did not leave him feeling like he was in condition to play in a game. Taylor said, via Zak Keefer of TheAthletic.com, that he “just wasn’t moving right” on his injured ankle and that led to the call to sit out another game.

Taylor practiced on a limited basis again this Wednesday and he said that he “felt good” about his condition.

The Colts will practice again on Thursday and Friday. If Taylor continues to feel better than last week, it seems like he’ll have a good chance of facing the Titans.

