Jonathan Taylor is 'hottest back in the NFL,' feels good despite leading league in touches

INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts might go as far as Jonathan Taylor’s powerful legs can carry them this season.

The budding Indianapolis star leads the NFL in rushing by 374 yards, in combined yards by 503 and in touchdowns by three.

Working in perfect tandem with the Colts’ athletic, hulking offensive line, Taylor is the sort of weapon who can take the ball to the end zone on just about any play, and 30 games into his NFL career, he hasn’t shown any of the wear and tear that normally comes with his position.

“The hottest back in the NFL,” Colts coach Frank Reich said. “Who never gets tired and never needs a break.”

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor blows past the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense during a Nov. 28, 2021 game.

With that in mind, Indianapolis is riding Taylor more and more, more than the Colts have ever depended on one running back in Reich’s four seasons in charge of the offense. The indefatigable Taylor has played 64.8% of the team’s offensive snaps this season, far more than the 47% hit by the team’s leading runners, Taylor and Mack, the past two seasons.

Mack remains on the roster, but as Taylor blossoms into one of the NFL’s best weapons, the Colts have been so reluctant to take him off the field that Mack is being used mostly as an insurance policy Indianapolis hopes it never has to use. Mack has now been inactive the past five games, and in that time, Taylor’s touches have skyrocketed.

The Colts star is averaging 27 touches per game over that stretch, and he now leads the NFL in touches (241 carries, 36 catches) as Indianapolis heads into the bye week, although Pittsburgh’s Najee Harris (274 touches) and Cincinnati’s Joe Mixon (253) have a chance to catch Taylor while the Colts sit idle.

NFL WEEK 14 PICKS: Do Rams beat Cardinals in Arizona to tighten NFC West?

ROUNDTABLE: Which players have most to prove in their teams' playoff push?

DEMARYIUS THOMAS: What we know about the death of former NFL star

NEVER MISS A MOMENT: Subscriber to our NFL newsletter to stay informed!

The physical punishment a running back takes has been hard to miss this season. Some of the game’s best backs — Tennessee’s Derrick Henry, Carolina’s Christian McCaffrey, New Orleans’ Alvin Kamara — have been forced to the bench by injury, and at this point, it seems like the only thing that can stop Taylor is his own body.

Story continues

From the sounds of it, though, the second-year player is holding up well. Taylor hasn’t missed a game due to injury in his career yet, either at Wisconsin or Indianapolis, and even though he’s carried it 32 times in two of the past three games, he hasn’t felt the toll yet.

“I do feel surprisingly good,” Taylor said. “That’s just a testament to our training staff in there. I am in there all the time, and those guys are taking care of me whether it’s prehab or rehab, and then the coaches putting together great schemes. A lot of the runs, they are opening up like the Red Sea, so I am able to not get touched for a few yards.”

A lot of Taylor’s health is a testament to his own fanatical preparation, offseason training that focuses primarily on his body’s ability to handle the heavy workload the Colts have given him.

Taylor is famously always working on his body, sometimes doing recovery while he’s paying attention in positional meetings, as he tries to stay fresh for the stretch run.

When Reich gave the Colts the entire bye week off to rest and recharge, Taylor’s mind immediately started turning to the ways he could use that time off to prepare his body for the stretch run ahead.

“Your body is your temple, so, just getting a lot of body work and just getting your mind off of football, until the last two days when you kind of reset and start getting back into that mode,” Taylor said. “But kind of completely unplug so you can refresh and be ready to go for the home stretch.”

Taylor knows what’s coming.

It’s already started. Down the stretch, he’s going to be the guy circled on every opponent’s game plan. ‘

“As you get more attention, then defenses start to game plan around you,” Taylor said. “The margin of error shrinks greatly.”

The good news is he’s getting a rest right before the stretch run. Taylor might seem like he never gets tired, never needs a break, but even a player that seems unbreakable can use some rest.

“A late bye week, it’s kind of a blessing and a curse,” Taylor said. “If you can make it to the late bye week feeling OK, then you’ve got an extra week to rest up, and then you can hit that home stretch.”

Taylor made it to the bye week feeling just fine.

The Colts need him to stay at that level the rest of the season, in order to take them where he wants to go.

Follow IndyStar Colts Insider Joel A. Erickson on Twitter at @JoelAErickson.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Colts' Jonathan Taylor feels good while leading NFL in touches, yards