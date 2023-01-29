Jonathan Taylor had ankle surgery last week

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, who suffered an ankle injury in Week Four that affected him for the rest of the season, had surgery last week.

Taylor told NFL.com that he underwent surgery on his ankle on Wednesday with Dr. Robert Anderson in Green Bay. Taylor initially approached the offseason expecting just to need rest and rehab, but after a month of trying that, Anderson and the Colts’ medical staff agreed that surgery was the right call.

“That thing had a bunch of junk in there from a bunch of years,” Taylor said of his ankle. “Just finally had to clean it out and make sure I’m good to go. We finally had the time to get it right, make sure I’m 100% ready to rock. That’s all you can ask. It was a no-brainer. Get that out of the way, so you can focus on maintaining your body and get ready for the season.”

In 2021, Taylor led the NFL with 1,811 rushing yards. But in 2022 he missed six games because of the injured ankle and finished with just 861 yards.

Taylor indicated that he expects to be ready to go at the start of training camp.

