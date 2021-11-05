Jonathan Taylor “going crazy” for Colts this season

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was named the AFC offensive player of the month for October and his November got off to a rousing start in Thursday night’s 45-30 win.

Taylor ran 19 times for 172 yards and two touchdowns, including a 78-yard sprint that saw him hit a top speed of 22.05 mph. That’s the fastest any player in the league has run this season and Taylor’s the only player in the league with a longer rushing touchdown in 2021.

Those big runs have helped him average just under six yards a carry on the season and led head coach Frank Reich to say that “when he gets to the second level, I feel like it’s going to the house.” Fellow running back Nyheim Hines had another way of sharing how impressed he is by his teammate’s work.

“He’s going crazy,” Hines said, via the team’s website.

Taylor is up to 821 yards and eight rushing touchdowns on the season, which is second to Derrick Henry on both fronts. Henry’s foot injury will keep him from adding to his totals and Taylor is looking like the best bet to take over as the NFL’s leading rusher.

