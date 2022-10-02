Jonathan Taylor getting tests on injured ankle

The Colts have a quick turnaround for Thursday night’s game against the Broncos and running back Jonathan Taylor may not be healthy enough to join the team for the game.

Taylor injured his ankle during Sunday’s 24-17 loss to the Titans and head coach Frank Reich said after the game that Taylor will be going for further testing to determine the severity of the injury. Taylor said he wasn’t sure if he’s at risk of missing the matchup with Denver.

“I’m not sure yet. It’s what, like an hour after the game? We’ll see how it goes tomorrow,” Taylor said, via Stephen Holder of ESPN.com.

Taylor, who missed a day of practice this week with a toe injury, had 20 carries for 42 yards and lost a fumble against the Titans. Nyheim Hines and Deon Jackson are the other backs on the 53-man roster.

