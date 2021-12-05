Jonathan Taylor gets second touchdown of the day to give Colts 21-0 lead

In this article:

Jonathan Taylor scored his second touchdown of the day as Indianapolis began the second half with a nine-play, 75-yard drive.

Taylor scored on a 3-yard run as Indianapolis now is pulling away from Houston, up 21-0.

Taylor had a 1-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

He has 24 carries for 93 yards.

The Colts led only 7-0 late in the second quarter, but now have scored 14 points in the last 5:36.

Carson Wentz is 11-of-16 for 117 yards and a touchdown as the Colts have 236 yards.

