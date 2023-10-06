Jonathan Taylor on future with Colts: 'I'm here right now'
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor on future with Colts, "I'm here right now."
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor on future with Colts, "I'm here right now."
Jonathan Taylor's offseason included ankle surgery and a public contract dispute with Colts owner Jim Irsay.
Jonathan Taylor is getting closer to a return.
The Ravens would've been in great field position to beat the Colts had a pass interference call gone their way.
Jason Fitz brings on Yahoo Sports' Frank Schwab to settle their differences over Frank's latest NFL power rankings. Fitz and Frank go from 32 to 1 as they debate over the Minnesota Vikings, Pittsburgh Steelers, Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins and more. Later, the duo give their bold predictions for the upcoming slate of games on Sunday.
Anthony Richardson should return for the Colts this week.
Anthony Richardson has been in concussion protocol all week after he left Sunday’s game against the Texans in the first half.
Anthony Richardson was not able to practice Wednesday.
This trio of players looks set to lead early fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 3.
Richardson ran and threw for a touchdown but left during the Colts' final possession against the Jaguars.
Rookie running back Tank Bigsby learned the hard way on Sunday to play through the whistle.
Calvin Ridley is back, with 100-plus yards and a touchdown.
This is the week you can trust at least one member of the Jets offense in your lineup. Who else are our analysts predicting will go off in Week 5?
Even by Bears standards, Chase Claypool's tenure was a disaster.
The NFL is all-in on the Taylor Swift attention.
Enos didn't appreciate students questioning why he went into shotgun on fourth-and-1.
The 49ers have had the upper hand in this matchup the last two years. If Dallas is going to reverse the trend, it will likely come down to how disruptive its defense can be.
Jason Fitz rounds out the week with a loaded episode of Zero Blitz. The Ringer's Austin Gayle joins first to discuss his survivability rankings of every trap in the SAW movies and the future of the Las Vegas Raiders before the duo play a game of start one, bench one, cut one featuring rookie quarterbacks, 1-3 teams, head coaches and the top AFC and NFC powerhouse teams (plus a bonus Taylor Swift luxury suite round). Next, Fitz is joined by Dallas Cowboys expert David Helman to preview the game of the week in the Cowboys @ the San Francisco 49ers. Fitz and David discuss what led to the loss to the Arizona Cardinals and how Kyle Shanahan could look to that game as a clue, how the Cowboys get the win and what their expectations are for Sunday night. Later, Fitz is joined as always by VSiN's Michael Lombardi to talk about the things nobody else is talking about: Josh Allen and the new Buffalo Bills offense, Joe Burrow and the affect on the Cincinnati offense, Anthony Richardson and Matthew Stafford's comeback season.
Julio Rodríguez indicated that his friendship with the reliever is over because of the incident.
Check out our fantasy football rankings for Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season, with help for every position.
The Dallas Mavericks guard became the chief creative officer at ANTA earlier this year in a massive new shoe deal.