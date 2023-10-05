Jonathan Taylor a full participant in practice Thursday

The Colts held a walkthrough Wednesday and listed running back Jonathan Taylor as a full participant. They had a full practice Thursday, and Taylor did everything.

It marked his first full practice this season in a real practice, and, in fact, his first since Dec. 15, 2022.

Taylor underwent offseason ankle surgery and missed the first four games of the year while on the reserve/physically unable to perform list and in a contract spat with the team. The Colts have yet to activate him back to the 53-player roster.

Despite his displeasure with his contract situation, Taylor appears glad to be back with his teammates and fully committed to helping the Colts win. Taylor was asked what has changed in his relationship with the team.

"The No. 1 thing that changed is that I'm finally able to step on the field," Taylor said, via Stephen Holder of ESPN. "Like I said, it's a big day. It's a huge day."

Taylor did not want to talk about his future. He seems destined to leave in free agency in the 2024 offseason, though a trade still could be possible with the deadline not until the end of the month.

"I'm here right now," Taylor said. "I don't think it matters if I'm saying I'm committed or not, because I’m here. If somebody wasn't committed, they wouldn't be here. And right now, I'm here, and my No. 1 goal is to attack this first practice. It's been over 290 days, I believe."

Tight end Mo Alie-Cox (ankle) and offensive guard Quenton Nelson (toe) had full practices Thursday after being estimated as non-participants Wednesday. Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (back) and defensive end Tyquan Lewis (knee) were limited a day after being listed as DNP.