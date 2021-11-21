It’s Jonathan Taylor‘s world. We’re all just living in it.

The Colts running back set a franchise record with five touchdowns, as Indianapolis beat Buffalo 41-15 on Sunday.

Taylor got going early and Indianapolis rode him to a big victory. He finished with 32 carries for 185 yards rushing with four rushing touchdowns. He also had a receiving TD.

He opened the scoring with a 3-yard touchdown run and caught a 23-yard touchdown in the first quarter. He then had a 2-yard TD in the second quarter just before halftime before scoring from 10 yards and 1-yard out in the third quarter.

With Taylor’s success, quarterback Carson Wentz didn’t have to do much — but he didn’t make many mistakes. He was 11-of-20 for 106 yards with the touchdown pass to Taylor.

Indianapolis’ defense gave Buffalo’s offense fits all day, too. Quarterback Josh Allen finished 21-of-35 passing for 209 yards with a pair of touchdowns and interceptions. Tight end Dawson Knox had six catches for 80 yards and receiver Stefon Diggs had four catches for 23 yards and a pair of touchdowns. But the team had no other notable performances.

Buffalo waived the white flag by inserting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky with 6:16 left in the fourth quarter. Sam Ehlinger came on at quarterback for Indianapolis with 4:49 in the fourth quarter, following a Trubisky interception.

The Colts have now won three games in a row to push their record to 6-5 after beginning the year 1-3. They will play the Buccaneers at home next week.

Buffalo is officially in trouble. The club has fallen to 6-4 and is now in second place behind New England in the AFC East. The Bills will head to New Orleans to take on the Saints for a night game on Thanksgiving.

Jonathan Taylor’s five touchdowns lead Colts to 41-15 victory over Bills originally appeared on Pro Football Talk