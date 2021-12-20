Jonathan Taylor finishes with the most fan-votes among all NFL players

Fan voting for the 2022 NFL Pro-Bowl formally wrapped up today, and the player that received the most votes was non other than former Wisconsin Badgers running back – Jonathan Taylor.

Jonathan Taylor would finish with 265,370 fan votes, narrowly edging out Nick Bosa of the 49ers and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs.

October 24, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) scores a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the third quarter at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

It hardly comes as a surprise given that Jonathan Taylor has been among the most dangerous and productive offensive players in the NFL all season long for the Indianapolis Colts.

Thus far, Jonathan Taylor has carried the ball 270 times for a league leading 1,518 yards (5.6 YPC – 1st in the NFL), and 17 touchdowns (1st in the NFL). The next closest rusher is Joe Mixon with 1,094 yards rushing.

In short, he’s been the best running back in the league, and by a large margin. This is a well deserved honor for the former two-time Doak Walker award winner (2018, 2019).

