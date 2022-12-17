Jonathan Taylor downgraded to out, but Colts push lead to 20-0 over Vikings

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Between the Colts and Vikings, one team has a chance to clinch a division and the other is ostensibly playing for pride at 4-8-1.

But Indianapolis is beating the brakes off Minnesota early, increasing its lead to 20-0 early on in the second quarter.

Down 1o-0, it looked like the Vikings were going to get themselves back in the game when running back Dalvin Cook darted out to a 40-yard run to start the possession after a blocked punt was returned for a touchdown.

But on the next play, Cook fumbled — the ball getting knocked out by linebacker Zaire Franklin. Cornerback Isaiah Rodgers recovered the loose ball for an extra possession.

Tight end Jelani Woods took a pass 36 yards to put Minnesota in scoring position and quarterback Matt Ryan’s pass to Ashton Dulin put Indianapolis at the 1-yard line.

Ryan then hit running back Deon Jackson with a swing pass for the 1-yard touchdown.

On the ensuing drive, the Vikings elected to go for it on fourth-and-1 from their own 31-yard line. But Cook was stuffed for no gain, resulting in a turnover on downs.

The Colts made it to Minnesota’s 8-yard line for third-and-2, but Zack Moss was stuffed for a 2-yard loss. So the club settled for a 28-yard field goal to make it 20-0.

However, it’s not all good news for the Colts. Running back Jonathan Taylor has been downgraded from questionable to out with his ankle injury.

