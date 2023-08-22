Jonathan Taylor to the Dolphins? Here's what Miami RB's coach had to say.

MIAMI GARDENS — The running backs coach of the Miami Dolphins, Eric Studesville, was not afraid, when asked, to confirm how good a player Jonathan Taylor is.

"I think he's, you know, he's done a hell of a job so far that he's been in the NFL," Studesville said Tuesday. "He's a really good player. A really good player."

Studesville was asked about Taylor because the Colts have granted the All-Pro permission to seek a trade before his fourth NFL season. Indianapolis does not want to pay Taylor, who is as unhappy as a person who hasn't been paid typically is.

Taylor has rushed for 3,841 yards in three seasons, which is, well, a lot.

More than a lot.

Studesville correctly noted that Miami already has a lot of really good running backs.

"I think the depth in the room is excellent," Studesville said. "I mean, there's six guys and it's a room of seven guys that can all play you know, let's include (fullback) Alec (Ingold) in there. I mean, Alex done a great job, but six tailbacks. They've all had their rotations and done a great job when they've been in games, practice, they're pros and how they conduct themselves each and every day and they work great with each other."

Studesville explained that Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson, De'Von Achane, Salvon Ahmed, Myles Gaskin and Chris Brooks "all want to be the guy."

Miami looked into Dalvin Cook before he signed with the Jets.

Would Taylor make sense?

Online betting odds list Miami as the odds-on favorite to land Taylor, whose agent is based in Miami.

Besides, almost all NFL players would like to live and work in Miami.

At the worst, interest from Miami could drive up the price for another suitor, such as rival Buffalo.

Wisconsin to Indianapolis to Buffalo? Surely Taylor would prefer the sunshine state.

Would Studesville tell general manager Chris Grier that the club has enough talent at running back to win?

"Whoever's in our room, he's gonna' give us the best chance to win," Studesville said. "We're gonna' coach them that way. And we're gonna' put them on the field and you never know if it's enough until you get to the point where you know if it's enough."

Here are a few reasons to trade or not trade for Taylor:

YES, TRADE FOR JONATHAN TAYLOR

Taylor is only 24 years old. By comparison, Dalvin Cook is 28. Cook also has about twice as many NFL carries.

Taylor is explosive and fast and powerful and the complete back. If any back is worth paying in today's market, it's Taylor. This would also correct a wrong. In 2020, Miami drafted Noah Igbinoghene when they could have had Taylor, from Wisconsin.

Imagine what head coach Mike McDaniel and offensive coordinator Frank Smith could do with Taylor, who can run inside and outside and catch passes.

NO, DON'T TRADE FOR JONATHAN TAYLOR

Christian McCaffrey makes $16 million a year, Alvin Kamara $15 million and Derrick Henry makes $12.5 million. Does Miami want to allocate $12 milion or more to the running back position, when they traditionally have not?

The Dolphins have to pay Christian Wilkins now. If they trade for Taylor and extend him before extending Wilkins, that may not go over well in the locker room. And consider Miami would need to yield a draft pick or picks when they're thin on picks after the Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Ramsey trades.

McDaniel has shown he can win games and produce a Top 6 NFL offense with undrafted running backs Mostert and Wilson. As good as Taylor is, this would be a luxury addition.

