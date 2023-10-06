Jonathan Taylor Contract Saga Unresolved as Colts RB Activated

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor spoke to the media Thursday for the first time since June, adding another chapter to his contract dispute saga after being activated from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

Taylor largely avoided questions about his relationship with team management or his desire for a new contract, likely pushing most of that conversation until the offseason, while focusing on his recovery from offseason ankle surgery.

“I’m here,” he declared, later adding, “It doesn’t matter necessarily what I want … What matters is what this team needs.”

Still, plenty of questions remain unanswered, chief among them being whether Taylor will play Sunday, and how he’s expected to perform if he does see the field. Others are still wondering how we got here, why the 2021 NFL rushing yards leader can’t get a contract extension he deems satisfactory and what exactly counts as a satisfactory contract for running backs in today’s NFL.

What is Jonathan Taylor’s contract?

As the 41st overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, Taylor signed a four-year contract with the Colts worth roughly $7.8 million, or less than $2 million per year. The $4.3 million Taylor was scheduled to earn this year ranks 18th among running backs.

That four-year deal is set to expire at the end of this season, and if Taylor doesn’t sign a new deal with the Colts, he will be a free agent.

Talks between the running back and the team deteriorated in late July, with Taylor requesting a trade after meeting with owner Jim Irsay. Irsay responded to that news by proclaiming the team was “not trading Jonathan… end of discussion. Not now and not in October!” He later added that he hoped to re-sign Taylor following the 2023 season. “When your time comes to get paid, then you get paid,” he said.

Is Jonathan Taylor injured?

Last season, Taylor missed six games with an ankle injury and was placed on the team’s injured reserve list following Week 16. He then had surgery on that ankle in January after the season. Because he was on the PUP list to start this year, Taylor was still paid for the Colts’ first four games of this season even though he didn’t suit up.

Taylor returned to practice Wednesday and could play as early as Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. "He's in good shape," Indianapolis coach Shane Steichen said this week.

Is Jonathan Taylor going to play for the Colts this year?

The 24-year-old will need to play in at least six games this season to accrue another official season of service and be eligible to hit the market this offseason as a free agent. If he decides to hold out at this point, Taylor would surrender roughly $240,000 (or 1/18th of his annual salary) for each game he misses, not including additional fines for missing work.

It also remains a possibility that Taylor is traded prior to the league-wide Oct. 31 trade deadline, though there have been no reports of active discussions with other teams at this stage. For his part, the running back has reportedly taken back his request to be traded.

Will Jonathan Taylor stay in Indianapolis?

The next few days and weeks will tell us a lot about how Taylor feels about his organization and whether he stays there after this season. Assuming he suits up for six contests this season, the team would still be able to apply a franchise tag to Taylor this offseason. That contract would likely pay the Wisconsin product $11.4 million in 2024.

What does the Jonathan Taylor contract situation mean for other NFL running backs?

Taylor was far from the only disgruntled runner this offseason. The NFLPA reportedly met with star RBs including Saquon Barkley, Nick Chubb, Austin Ekeler, Derrick Henry, Josh Jacobs, Christian McCaffrey, Joe Mixon and Tony Pollard over the offseason to discuss the difficulties those players have had receiving the money they feel they deserve.

Historically, running backs have been among the highest-paid players in football. But while other positions have seen their values skyrocket, RB pay has been relatively flat. Last offseason, teams signed contract extensions with 10 QBs worth more than $1 billion combined. Meanwhile, six running back extensions totaled less than $30 million.

The NFL game has moved toward more passing while teams view running backs as more interchangeable than other positions while also getting the most value out of those players while they are on their rookie deals, which are capped per the current CBA.

That has forced players like Taylor to attempt to get hefty contract extensions before their first contract expires, especially as they seek to mitigate the risks of a devastating injury during the final year of their deal. How the Colts' season evolves now that Taylor is off the PUP list could impact how other teams handle their young stars moving forward.

