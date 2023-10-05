Jonathan Taylor on commitment to Colts: 'Right now, I'm here'
Running back Jonathan Taylor on commitment to Indianapolis Colts: 'Right now, I'm here'.
Running back Jonathan Taylor on commitment to Indianapolis Colts: 'Right now, I'm here'.
Jonathan Taylor's offseason included ankle surgery and a public contract dispute with Colts owner Jim Irsay.
While Austin Ekeler and the Los Angeles Chargers are on a bye in Week 5, there's no bye for 'Ekeler's Edge' this week. Ekeler and Matt Harmon do a deep dive on the first round rookie skill players to see who's making an instant fantasy impact and examine why others are struggling out of the gate.
Check out our fantasy football FLEX rankings for Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season!
Anthony Richardson should return for the Colts this week.
The Ravens would've been in great field position to beat the Colts had a pass interference call gone their way.
Dan Orlovsky, of course, was hyped.
Anthony Richardson has been in concussion protocol all week after he left Sunday’s game against the Texans in the first half.
Anthony Richardson was not able to practice Wednesday.
This trio of players looks set to lead early fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 3.
Anthony Richardson scored two rushing touchdowns before leaving the contest.
Richardson ran and threw for a touchdown but left during the Colts' final possession against the Jaguars.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Jaguars vs. Colts game.
The NFL is all-in on the Taylor Swift attention.
Check out our fantasy football FLEX rankings for Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football running back rankings for Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season!
Julio Rodríguez indicated his friendship with the reliever is over because of the incident.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde pick the biggest Week 6 college football matchups against the spread in this week’s Race for the Case.
The Dallas Mavericks guard became the chief creative officer at ANTA earlier this year in a massive new shoe deal.
Fantasy Analyst Jorge Martin dives into running back committees needing fantasy managers' attention. He provides some key updates ahead of Week 5.
Jason Fitz is joined by Yahoo Senior NFL Reporters Jori Epstein and Charles Robinson to pull back the curtain on all the latest news around the NFL. Christian Gonzalez is out for the season, leading the New England Patriots to trade for Los Angeles Chargers CB J.C. Jackson, prompting the hosts to discuss what went wrong for Jackson in LA. Randy Gregory was released from the Denver Broncos after playing only ten games of his five-year contract, as Sean Payton shows he's not hesitant to shed pieces that don't fit his vision for the team. Aaron Rodgers has stated that he wants to return to play this season. The hosts aren't sure that's possible, and even if he does, it may not be in the best interest of the New York Jets or Rodgers. Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor returned to practice, but Charles isn't convinced he'll actually play for the Colts. Is Bill Belichick on the hot seat? Charles thinks so. The history for ownership getting rid of legendary coaches is rocky at best, but one route Robert Kraft could take would be to remove his powers as General Manager and elsewhere on the staff to encourage Bill to retire. As the hosts prepare for a huge matchup on Sunday between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers, a conversation ensues about Cowboys DC Dan Quinn. All three hosts believe he's ready for his next head coaching job after making strides as a leader and coordinating a dominant defense over the last few years.