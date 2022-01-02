Jonathan Taylor breaks Colts’ single-season rushing record

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor continued his historic season on Sunday by setting a new single-season franchise record for rushing yards against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 17.

The second-year back needed 84 rushing yards to break the record previously held by Hall of Famer Edgerrin James (1,709) during the latter’s Pro Bowl campaign. With a nine-yard carry in the third quarter, Taylor passed James.

Taylor has been an unmovable force throughout the entire season for the Colts. He’s been the offense’s biggest playmaker. Whether it’s churning out physical five-yard runs or sealing games with long touchdowns, Taylor has been an incredible asset to the team.

His 17 rushing touchdowns are already a single-season franchise record for the Colts. And Taylor did that in a span of 15 games.

It has been a truly incredible season for Taylor, who has been both consistent and elite throughout the entire campaign.

Now, he’ll be etched into Colts’ lore by having the greatest season by a running back in franchise history.

