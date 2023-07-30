Jonathan Taylor asks Colts owner Jim Irsay for a trade

The running back position has taken all sorts of hits and training camp has just started. On Saturday, one of the stars at the position hit back.

Indianapolis Colts star RB Jonathan Taylor met with Jim Irsay on the team owner’s bus. Afterward, Ian Rapoport reported Taylor had requested a trade.

Sources: #Colts star RB Jonathan Taylor has formally requested a trade after meeting with owner Jim Irsay. pic.twitter.com/BH7dhZAzUD — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 30, 2023

Rapoport reported about the meeting while it was ongoing explaining the friction between the owner and RB.

From Back Together Weekend: #Colts owner Jim Irsay and RB Jonathan Taylor had a meeting on Irsay’s bus. pic.twitter.com/EE8o4cuiPC — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 29, 2023

The Colts had not offered Taylor any sort of an extension, leading to tension.

Taylor, a one-time Pro Bowler, and All-Pro, has 3,841 rushing yards and 33 touchdowns with 5.1 yards per carry in his career.

