Jonathan Taylor among ‘star players who need help’ in 2023 draft

The Indianapolis Colts offense struggled profusely during the 2022 season, and even the immense star power of running back Jonathan Taylor couldn’t overcome the circus.

That, along with a nagging ankle injury kept Taylor from repeating as the league’s rushing champion. He still totaled over 1,000 yards from scrimmage, but opposing defenses had no issues stacking the box to stop the electric runner.

With the 2023 NFL draft arriving in a few short weeks, NFL.com’s Adam Schein listed Taylor among the “star players who need help” the most from his team’s selections.

After an injury-marred 2022 season, the 2021 NFL rushing champ needs a quarterback to bring sexy back. And the Colts need a franchise QB to bring postseason football back to Indianapolis. It’s been four seasons since Andrew Luck’s abrupt retirement — the franchise was understandably blindsided by that shocking development back in August of 2019, but that excuse is well past its expiration date. GM Chris Ballard needs to either solve this crippling issue or get his résumé up to date. Now, Indianapolis just watched as the Carolina Panthers — fronted by the Colts’ old head coach, Frank Reich — aggressively jumped into the No. 1 spot to secure their pick of this quarterbacking litter. Should’ve been Indy. Assuming C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young will both be gone after the first two picks of the draft, the Colts need to do whatever they can to nab Anthony Richardson. Or seriously make a move for Lamar Jackson. Can you imagine either of those dual-threat dynamos sharing a backfield with Taylor? Make it happen, Ballard!

It’s difficult to have worse quarterback play than the Colts experienced during the 2022 season. The trio of Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger and Nick Foles hardly moved the needle and rarely scared away opposing defenses.

The addition of some new blood into the quarterback room is expected to take place during the draft. Which prospect that will be remains to be seen, and we may not know until the night of the draft finally arrives.

Taylor is entering a contract year, and while the Colts have no qualms about paying their star running back, he’s going to want a more stable quarterback situation to help him return to form in 2023.

