Jonathan Taylor: It’s been amazing to have Matt Ryan here

After the failed Carson Wentz experiment in Indianapolis, the Colts brought in Matt Ryan to stabilize the quarterback position.

Acquiring Ryan could set the team up to take down the Titans as the top dog in the AFC South. But the QB has already had a tangibly positive effect during the early stages of the offseason program, according to star running back Jonathan Taylor.

“It’s been amazing to have him here, just that presence that energy that he brings,” Taylor said in a Wednesday press conference. “I mean, 14-year NFL vet, I mean all eyes, all ears — whatever he’s about to say, everyone’s tuned in because it’s going to be nothing but beneficial, [the] things that come out of his mouth. So, just having that leadership, that kind of person in the building, that 14-year vet — this guy has seen a lot of things.”

Taylor played alongside Philip Rivers in his rookie season of 2020. The Colts finished 11-5, earning a wild card berth before falling in the first round of the postseason to the Bills.

Having Ryan pilot the team’s offense is similar in some ways to Rivers.

“I mean, I hate to try and compare [Ryan] to Philip Rivers because he’s totally different than Philip Rivers,” Taylor said. “But when you’re in the league at that position for that long, there’s not too many things you haven’t seen. So being able to hear and learn from him and see how detailed he is, it makes you want to be that detailed.”

The Colts were surging late last year until a pair of sub-par performances knocked them out of the playoffs. With Ryan in tow, 2022 could end up much differently.

