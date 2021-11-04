The Colts went 3-2 in October and running back Jonathan Taylor had a big hand in helping them get on track after an 0-3 start to the season.

Taylor ran 79 times for 478 yards and six touchdowns over those five games and now has 649 rushing yards on the season. He also had 13 catches for 195 yards and a 76-yard touchdown against the Ravens in Week Five.

The NFL announced on Thursday that Taylor has been named the AFC offensive player of the month in recognition of that production. It’s the first weekly or monthly prize that Taylor has won since entering the NFL as a second-round pick last year.

Taylor will play his first game of November on Thursday night against the Jets.

Jonathan Taylor is the AFC offensive player of the month originally appeared on Pro Football Talk