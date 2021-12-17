Jonathan Taylor is 362 yards away from setting a franchise record

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ben Kenney
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Former Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor has been absolutely tearing it up in the NFL this season. The Badger legend and second-year pro leads the league in rushing with 1348 yards and touchdowns with 16 in addition to a 5.6 yards-per-carry clip, 336 receiving yards and 2 receiving touchdowns.

The combined numbers also put him in the league lead with 1684 scrimmage yards and 18 total touchdowns.

Related: Wisconsin football officially signs its class of 2022

Taylor now has four games left to set a franchise record for rush yards in a single season. He currently sits only 362 yards short of Hall of Fame running back Edgerrin James for that mark.

Contact/Follow us @TheBadgersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin news, notes, opinion and analysis.

Recommended Stories