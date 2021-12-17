Jonathan Taylor is 362 yards away from setting a franchise record

Former Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor has been absolutely tearing it up in the NFL this season. The Badger legend and second-year pro leads the league in rushing with 1348 yards and touchdowns with 16 in addition to a 5.6 yards-per-carry clip, 336 receiving yards and 2 receiving touchdowns.

The combined numbers also put him in the league lead with 1684 scrimmage yards and 18 total touchdowns.

Taylor now has four games left to set a franchise record for rush yards in a single season. He currently sits only 362 yards short of Hall of Fame running back Edgerrin James for that mark.

Heading into Week 15, fellow @BadgerFootball alum @JayT23 only needs 362 more rush yards to pass @ProFootballHOF-er Edgerrin James for the most rush yards in a single season in @Colts history. #OnWisconsin | #ForTheShoe 📺: #NEvsIND — TOMORROW 8:15 p.m. ET on NFLN pic.twitter.com/QJgedR2pEf — Troy Vincent, Sr. (@TroyVincentSr) December 17, 2021

