Jonathan Taylor already has surpassed 100 yards. In fact, the Colts running back nearly had 100 yards in the first quarter when he had 10 carries for 93 yards.

Taylor now has 14 carries for 107 yards and a touchdown and is closing in on the NFL rushing lead, with Derrick Henry out with a foot injury. Taylor entered the game with 821 yards for the season, 116 behind Henry.

The Colts lead the Jaguars 20-9 at halftime.

Indianapolis led 17-0, getting a 4-yard touchdown run by Taylor, a 24-yard field goal by Michael Badgley and a blocked punt by Zaire Franklin that was returned 12 yards by E.J. Speed for a touchdown.

Jamal Agnew ran for a 66-yard touchdown, but Matthew Wright missed the extra point. Wright then hit a 56-yard field goal on the final play of the half.

Rookie Trevor Lawrence is only 3-of-14 for 36 yards, and Carson Wentz is 12-of-21 for 98 yards.

Jonathan Taylor has 107 yards, leading Colts to 20-9 halftime lead originally appeared on Pro Football Talk