Jonathan Tah speaks of ‘positive mood and energy’ in Germany camp

Jonathan Tah has started each of Germany’s last seven games. Now a key player and leader under Julian Nagelsmann, the Bundesliga champion spoke of a ‘positive’ mood in the camp ahead of Euro 2024, something which has certainly been missing in previous tournaments.

Speaking in Thursday’s press conference, Tah said: “Positive mood and energy is what is very present in the team at the moment. It was particularly good in the last two games. We have to keep it that way. Rudi Völler is someone who brings this mood, the relaxed and carefree attitude. It is a lot of fun with him.”

Tah started alongside Real Madrid’s Antonio Rüdiger in three of Germany’s last four games. With Mats Hummels not named in Nagelsmann’s squad and Nico Schlotterbeck a third option, it’s likely that Tah and Rüdiger will be Germany’s preferred defensive pairing at Euro 2024.

Their upcoming games against Ukraine and Greece will be used to perfect Nagelsmann’s starting XI, before Germany open the tournament against Scotland in Munich on June 14.

GGFN | Daniel Pinder