Jonathan Smith's staff is starting to come together at Michigan State. Here's what we know

Jonathan Smith’s new Michigan State football staff is starting to come together.

The Spartans announced six of their 10 assistant coaches Thursday, along with other administrative and support staff roles. All of them are coming with Smith from Oregon State, where he was head coach from 2018 until MSU hired him Nov. 25.

Hirings are dependent on the completion of all university employment procedures, according to the school. Smith’s seven-year, $52.85 million contract has yet to be formally approved by MSU’s Board of Trustees, which scheduled a virtual public meeting for Friday ahead of its regularly scheduled Dec. 15 meeting.

Smith is bringing Brian Lindgren (offensive coordinator/quarterbacks), Keith Bhonapha (assistant head coach/running backs), Jim Michalczik (run game coordinator/offensive line), Brian Wozniak (tight ends/recruiting coordinator), Blue Adams (secondary) and Legi Suiaunoa (defensive line). That leaves four on-field coaching positions for the 44-year-old Smith to fill, including defensive coordinator.

Michigan State's new football coach Jonathan Smith waves to the crowd during a timeout in the basketball game against Georgia Southern on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

“This is an experienced staff with a proven track record,” Smith said in a statement. “They have coached numerous NFL draft picks and All-Americans while winning championships and bowl games throughout their entire coaching careers. This staff has the ability to find talent and develop players, and they have won at every level of football. They are also an outstanding group as people and will create meaningful relationships with our players.

“I couldn’t be more excited to continue working with this excellent staff of coaches and welcome their families to East Lansing.”

Also joining Smith’s staff are Mike McDonald (head strength and conditioning coach), Dan Van De Riet (chief of staff), Cole Moore (general manager), Michael Doctor (director of recruiting and player relations) and Austin D’Armond (director of recruiting communications).

Lindgren has 15 years of experience as an offensive coordinator, including the last six with Smith at OSU. The Beavers finished this season fifth in the Pac-12 in scoring offense (33.8 points), total offense (426.9 yards), and total offense yards per play (6.56).

New Michigan State football head coach Jonathan Smith arrives in Lansing on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023.

A two-time nominee for the Broyles Award, which goes to the nation’s top assistant coach, Lindgren also called plays at Colorado, San Jose State and Northern Arizona. The native of Walla Walla, Washington, played collegiately at Idaho.

“Brian has an established offensive identity as a play caller for the past 15 seasons,” Smith said. “He also has an impressive track record of finding and developing talent. He has mentored several quarterbacks who have experienced tremendous success at this level.”

Bhonapha, who is from Oakland, California, joined Smith at Oregon State last year after stops at Boise State, Washington and his alma mater, Hawaii.

“I have been on three different coaching staffs with Keith and I am very impressed with his football knowledge and expertise,” Smith said. “He fully understands what we’re trying to accomplish on the offensive side of the ball, and also has extensive experience coaching special teams.”

Michalczik joined Smith’s first staff with the Beavers in 2018 and had the Beavers up for the Joe Moore Award, which is given annually to the nation’s top offensive line, in 2021 and this season. Oregon State finished the regular season No. 2 nationally in run blocking, according to Pro Football Focus College.

Prior to his second stint with OSU, the Port Angeles, Washington, native and Washington State alum worked at Arizona, California, Montana State and Miami (Florida), also spending two seasons with the Oakland Raiders in the NFL over his 30 years of coaching.

“Jim Michalczik is one of the best offensive line coaches in the country,” Smith said. “I’ve known Jim since my playing days. He has consistently produced some of the most tough and physical offensive lines in the nation. He will develop players at an extremely high level – the results have proven that during his entire coaching career.”

Before starting his coaching career, Adams was a seventh-round pick of the Detroit Lions in 2003 and spent time in the NFL with Jacksonville (2003), Chicago (2004), Tampa Bay (2005-06), Cincinnati (2007) and Atlanta (2008). The Miami native was with Smith and the Beavers since 2019 after stops at South Florida, West Virginia and Northern Iowa, along with a four-year stint with the Miami Dolphins. The Cincinnati alum also was a graduate assistant at Purdue in 2010 after his playing career ended.

“He has coached multiple NFL Draft picks and gained valuable experience both playing and coaching in the NFL,” Smith said of Adams. “He has learned from some of the top coaches in the game, and his emphasis on technique and fundamentals has led to our secondary playing fast and physical while also creating takeaways.”

Michigan State football coach Jonathan Smith talks with reporters during an introductory press conference on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

Suiaunoa, who is from Oceanside, California and played collegiately at Nevada, also was a member of Smith's staff at Oregon State for six years. He also has spent time at Hawaii, Montana, Portland State, Eastern Oregon and Western Washington in 20-plus years coaching.

“Legi helped develop one of the best defensive lines in Pac-12,” Smith said. “His players are physical at the point of attack and create pressure on the quarterback while stopping the run.”

The Beavers this season rank second in the Pac-12 and ninth in the Football Bowl Subdivision with 36 sacks (three per game). They forced 13 fumbles to tie for second and had 72 tackles for loss to rank third. OSU allowed 104.1 rushing yards per game, which was fourth in the Pac-12, and allowed 21.3 points to rank fifth in the league.

Wozniak, a Loveland, Ohio native and 2014 Wisconsin alum, has been with Smith since 2018 and has spent his entire coaching career at Oregon State since 2015. Wozniak the past two seasons has mentored Jack Velling, who entered the transfer portal Wednesday. Velling was a Freshman All-American pick in 2022 and earned second-team All-Pac-12 this season.

“Brian is familiar with the Big Ten and has Midwest roots,” Smith said. “He has developed some of the best tight ends in the Pac-12 over the past few years, including two NFL draft selections (Luke Musgrave and Teagan Quitoriano). Brian has a deep understanding of our offensive scheme and has also done an excellent job for us as our recruiting coordinator.”

Like Wozniak, new strength coach McDonald also played in the Big Ten, at Purdue. Before his six seasons with the Beavers, the Gatesville, Texas, native spent time as an assistant and intern at Washington, Boise State, Washington State and Purdue.

