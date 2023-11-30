Jonathan Smith's move to Michigan State 'didn't sit quite right' with new Oregon State coach

Jonathan Smith’s hiring at Michigan State was met with considerable support and excitement, as the Spartans were able to lure away a sitting Power Five head coach from an Oregon State program he rebuilt into a winner in one of college football’s top conferences.

Back at Oregon State, where Smith had spent the previous six seasons, the move was viewed through a slightly different emotional lens — even among those who worked most closely with Smith.

Trent Bray, a defensive assistant under Smith for the past six years — and who during a Wednesday news conference Wednesday was announced as Oregon State's next head coach — expressed disappointment with his former boss’ departure to Michigan State.

“I truly believe we can continue to build a winner here,” Bray said. “I think we’ve proven over the last couple of years to be capable of doing that. I found out real late in the process and it didn’t sit quite right with me, which is why I wasn’t in a hurry to get on the plane when he asked me to go. And then when I was presented this opportunity, I stayed even longer and wanted to hear this out and see where this could go and it’s the best decision I’ve made.”

Bray’s answer came in response to a question about when he knew that Smith was going to be leaving.

In an interview Monday with The Oregonian, Oregon State athletic director Scott Barnes said he was not blindsided by Smith accepting the Michigan State job, but that he was “disappointed.” Barnes added that he did not know Smith was leaving until Saturday morning, and that Smith did not meet with the team prior to Friday’s 31-7 loss to rival Oregon to inform players of his plans.

“I want to say that here’s a guy, when you think about what he’s done at Oregon State and how far the program has come, I obviously want to thank him for what he’s done here, and wish him the best,” Barnes said.

At his introductory news conference Tuesday, Smith described leaving Oregon State as “an important, difficult decision.”

Smith went 34-35 in six seasons at Oregon State. But the program improved throughout his tenure, highlighted by a 25-13 record and three bowl berths in his final three seasons. His 2022 team finished 10-3, giving the Beavers just their third-ever season with at least 10 wins.

Though he was leaving for a historically more successful and well-resourced program in Michigan State, Smith is an Oregon State graduate and former Beavers quarterback. His exit also came as Oregon State’s longtime home, the Pac-12, faces an uncertain future, with just two existing members — the Beavers and Washington State — not set to join another conference next year. Four of those fleeing schools — USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington — will be joining the Spartans in the Big Ten.

Smith downplayed the role of conference realignment in his decision, saying at his introductory news conference that it was “not a major factor.”

