Jonathan Smith releases statement thanking Oregon State after taking Michigan State job

As former Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith officially takes the Michigan State job, there are clearly some bittersweet feelings for Smith, who is an Oregon State alum and a Beaver legend.

After the news came out, Smith put out a nice message on social media thanking Oregon State’s players, coaches, and his colleagues.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire