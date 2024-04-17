Jonathan Smith promises Michigan State's spring showcase will feature some actual football

EAST LANSING — Jonathan Smith promised fans who come to Michigan State’s spring showcase some real football.

Albeit not a football game in its truest form, and not for the entire two-hour window. But they will be keeping score.

Spartan Stadium opens for the final spring football practice at 12:15 p.m. Saturday, with MSU’s public unveiling under new head coach Smith starting at 2 p.m. And though the Spartans have not held a traditional split-squad scrimmage since Mark Dantonio’s final spring in 2019, Smith is planning to roll out more than his predecessor Mel Tucker did in his three open practices at the stadium (there was no spring football in 2020 due to the pandemic).

“It'll be a little bit offense and defense,” Smith said Tuesday after MSU’s 13th practice. “But the clocks going to run, trying to create a game-like atmosphere for most of it. … We're gonna try to get about four quarters in of 10 minutes running clock and go offense versus defense. We're gonna let the defense start with a lead, point-wise, and then play.”

New Michigan State football coach Jonathan Smith went 25-12 over the past three seasons at Oregon State, his alma mater.

The event will air on a tape delay at 4 p.m. on Big Ten Network, with BTN-Plus streaming it live starting at 2 p.m.

Smith said he is undecided whether his assistant coaches and coordinators will operate from their soon-to-be game-day home in the press box, but he did say headsets will be used to get some work for his new staff on the communication system. It will also be a chance for MSU players to get back in front of fans for the first time on their home turf since a Nov. 11 loss to Ohio State — the Spartans’ last two games of their 4-8 season were a road win at Indiana and a loss to Penn State in Detroit.

“I'm anticipating it really a lot. I can't wait for it,” sophomore offensive tackle Ashton Lepo said. “It's been a while.”

When the gates open, Smith and MSU players will be on the concourse taking pictures and signing autographs for fans on posters that also will be distributed free to those in attendance (no other items are permitted). Free parking areas are designated in Lots 79, 63 and 126, along with Ramp 7. Lot 62 is reserved for accessible parking.

It won’t be an entirely new environment for Smith and his staff, though. MSU held its second scrimmage of the spring Saturday, taking it across the street to Spartan Stadium to get in game-like work.

“It's nice, man. I can't wait for it to be full,” said Smith, who coached there as a visiting assistant with Boise State in 2012. “But the grass and you can just feel the atmosphere of a place like that, it's gonna be big time.”

Portal opens

Braden Miller, OL, 6-7, 290, Aurora, Colo.

MSU lost one player on Tuesday’s opening day of the transfer portal for the spring window. Reserve offensive tackle Braden Miller, a 6-foot-7, 314-pound native of Aurora, Colorado, played 11 snaps in three games last season as a redshirt freshman.

Smith did not reveal whether he expects more players on the spring roster to enter – the portal window is open until April 30 – but he understands the new norm around the country means it is inevitable.

“Those will be individual choices, but we're kind of locked in on finishing spring ball,” he said. “We're not oblivious to the portal being open. But I think we got a good thing going that guys want to be a part of. ... It's quite a bit different than five years ago. You just gotta learn to navigate, and it's different that way.

“Again, it's opportunities for these players in situations. I'm not completely down on the portal. I think the origination of it was good. Finding new environments, environments change, opportunities for guys to get up better start, a fresh start somewhere else, I think a lot of that is still good.”

New Michigan State football head coach Jonathan Smith arrives in Lansing on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023.

After Saturday’s public practice, which is MSU’s 15th and final one allowed under NCAA spring football rules, then finals begin Monday for the athletes. Smith said he and his position assistants plan to meet individually with players in the next few weeks to gauge their feelings heading into the summer.

“The priorities,” Smith said, “would be to find some clarity on the roster over the next couple of weeks and move forward.”

