Jonathan Smith is Michigan State football's new coach: What you need to know about him

Michigan State football has hired Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith on Saturday afternoon, one day after the 2023 regular season concluded for both programs.

The Spartans limped to a 4-8 record under interim head coach Harlon Barnett, who took over because Mel Tucker was fired for cause due to a sexual harassment allegation made against him. Barnett and many top assistant coaches were relieved of their duties after MSU's 42-0 loss to Penn State on Friday night.

MSU lured Smith, 44, away from his alma mater, where he coached since 2017. Smith in six seasons amassed a 34-35 record at Oregon State, including going 8-4 this season. Oregon State was ranked all season and reached No. 10 after an 8-2 start, but lost the final two games to top 10 teams and future Big Ten foes Washington and Oregon.

Here are more details to know about Smith, the Spartans' new head football coach.

Oregon State tenure

Smith took over as Oregon State’s head coach after the 2017 regular season concluded. The Beavers were coming off an 1-11 season under two head coaches because Gary Andersen stepped down from the role after six games. The school was a combined 7-29 in the three years prior to Smith and hadn’t made a bowl since 2013.

Oregon State Beavers head coach Jonathan Smith watches a player being attended to during the second half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon, Nov. 24, 2023.

Smith's year-by-year record:

2018: 2-10

2019: 5-7

2020: 2-5

2021: 7-6

2022: 10-3

2023: 8-4

Oregon State went 2-10 in 2018 in Smith's rookie season, with wins over Southern Utah and Colorado. It jumped to 5-7 in 2019, barely missing out on a bowl. The Beavers hit the wall with a 2-5 record in the 2020 season impacted by COVID-19.

He finally broke through in 2021 with a winning record in Year 4, delivering Oregon State's first winning season since 2013. They were 7-5 in the regular season, before dropping the LA Bowl to Utah State for a 7-6 record.

In 2022, Oregon State made another big jump, going 10-3. The Beavers dropped their first two conference games to USC and Utah, but rallied to finish the season 7-1 over the final eight weeks for the first double-digit win season for the school in nearly two decades. In the last game of the season, Oregon State knocked off rival Oregon, which was ranked in the top 10, 38-34, and then dismantled Florida, 30-3, in the Las Vegas Bowl.

Smith won Pac-12 Coach of the Year in 2022 after leading Oregon State to its first double-digit win season since 2006. Smith has led the Beavers to three straight bowls for the first time since 2006-09.

Oregon State didn’t have the same success record-wise in 2023 but still realized success to reach a third straight bowl. The school has been ranked every week of the season despite suffering losses to Oregon, Washington, Washington State and Arizona. The Beavers finished 5-4 in conference with wins over Utah and UCLA, which were ranked at the time.

Oregon State Beavers head coach Jonathan Smith, left, and Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning shake hands after a game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon, Nov. 24, 2023.

The 2023 Beavers averaged 33.8 points per game and surrendered 21.5 points per game, both ranked in the top 40 nationally entering Saturday. The offense averaged 426.9 yards per game with 246.1 passing yards and 180.8 rushing yards. The defense gave up 340.3 yards per game and was stout against the run, giving up 104.1 yards per game on the ground compared to 236.2 per game through the air.

Running back Damien Martinez is a semifinalist for the Doak Walker award, finishing with 1,185 yards and nine touchdowns, and transfer quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei threw for 2,638 yards and 21 touchdowns in his first year in the system.

Coaching history

Smith’s career at Oregon State is the extent of his head coaching experience, but he has been coaching at the college level every year since his playing career ended (more on that later). He has spent the entirety of his coaching career to this point at schools in the Northwest and will venture to East Lansing for his first job east of the Mississippi.

He started as a graduate assistant at Oregon State in 2002, a year after he was done playing. He stayed with Oregon State through 2003 then moved to Idaho to become the school's quarterbacks coach.

He was Idaho’s quarterbacks coach from 2004-09. In his last year with the Vandals, he helped Idaho to a top-ranked offense averaging 451.4 yards and 32.7 points per game. After that season, he got his first crack as an offensive coordinator at another Big Sky school, Montana.

He was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for Montana in 2010 and 2011. He helped lead the Grizzlies to the NCAA Division I semifinals in 2011 before jumping back up to the FBS in 2012. Montana ranked No. 16 in the nation in scoring offense in both of his seasons there, averaging 31.7 points in 2010 and 33.9 in 2011.

He joined Chris Petersen’s staff at Boise State as the quarterbacks coach for 2012-13, before following Petersen to Washington in 2014. Smith’s first game at Boise State was a loss against Michigan State in Spartan Stadium in an 11-2 season for the Broncos.

Smith saw his role increase with Washington, where he was promoted to offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. He was in charge of one of the best offensive seasons in Washington history when the Huskies reached the College Football Playoff in 2016-17 averaging 41.8 points per game with a 12-2 record.

He stayed one more year at Washington before returning to his alma mater after Andersen stepped down as Oregon State’s head coach during the 2017 season.

Beaver roots

Oregon State quarterback Jonathan Smith drops back to pass against Notre Dame during the first quarter of the Fiesta Bowl Monday, Jan. 1, 2001 in Tempe, Ariz.

Before helping spark a turnaround as the coach for Oregon State, he was the quarterback of the only 11-win season in school history two decades before. Smith, originally from Los Angeles, did not receive much attention as a high school recruit and joined Oregon State as a walk-on. He played in Corvallis from 1998-2001, took over as the starting quarterback as a redshirt freshman and went on to be a four-year starter.

As a junior in 2000, he helped lead Oregon State to a school record 11-1 season under head coach Dennis Erickson. With Smith under center throwing to future NFL wide receivers Chad Johnson and T.J. Houshmandzadeh, Oregon State went 10-1 in the regular season to split the Pac-10 title, the first conference title for the school since 1964.

Oregon State ended the season by dismantling Notre Dame 41-9 in the Fiesta Bowl. Smith earned the offensive MVP for completing 16 of 24 passes for 305 yards and three touchdowns to cap off the most successful season in school history. He ended his career with 9,680 passing yards and 55 touchdowns over four years, which were school records at the time.

A glimpse at recruiting

Smith turned recruiting back around in a positive direction as the program started to turn around. He will have to work to recover Michigan State’s 2024 recruiting class, which now ranks 92nd in the country according to 247Sports after losing six commits since Tucker was fired.

The transfer portal adds another wrinkle to his recruiting. The transfer portal opens Dec. 4, meaning Smith can begin recruiting immediately. He has frequently used the transfer portal to help infuse his rosters with talent. The recruit headlining Smith’s use of the portal was Uiagalelei, a former five-star recruit who joined Oregon State from Clemson in 2022 and started the entire 2023 season.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Jonathan Smith is Michigan State's new coach: What to know about him