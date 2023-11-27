Jonathan Smith has a lot to correct at Michigan State football for 2024 season

What we learned from Michigan State football’s season after Friday's 42-0 loss to No. 11 Penn State at Ford Field, and looking ahead to the Spartans' 2024 season under new coach Jonathan Smith:

Chris Solari's three things we learned

So far away: The official end to the Mel Tucker era came with MSU's third shutout loss since 2020 and its second of the season. In games this fall against No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Washington, No. 6 Ohio State and No. 10 Penn State, the Spartans were outscored 170-10 and outgained, 2,306-693. The 53 offensive yards in Friday’s finale were the worst output in program history, the minus-35 rushing yards (sacks included) were the second-lowest total and the five first downs were the fourth-fewest. The defense gave up 586 total yards, the second-most this season behind the school-worst 713 allowed earlier this season against the Huskies.

Penn State running back Kaytron Allen breaks a tackle by Michigan State safety Aaron Brule in the fourth quarter of MSU's 42-0 loss on Friday, Nov. 23, 2023, at Ford Field.

Home again: MSU’s 15.9 points per game this season was its worst average since 1991 and ranks 129th out of 130 Football Bowl Subdivision teams. Their 89.5 rushing yards per game were a program-low, and their 289.3 yards of total offense was the worst in 32 years – the Spartans rank 125th in both categories. For the third time in the four seasons of the Tucker era, MSU did not earn a bowl berth. That comes after coach Mark Dantonio went to the postseason 12 times in 13 seasons (including wins in the Rose Bowl and Cotton Bowl and a trip to the 2015 College Football Playoff).

Time for change: All of that led to Saturday’s hiring of Jonathan Smith as MSU’s 26th head coach. The 44-year-old was born in the metaphorical shadow of the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. The former Beavers quarterback returned to his alma mater after the 2017 season to resurrect Oregon State football. The Beavers were 12-36 before Smith's arrival and went 9-22 in his first three seasons. But they are headed to a third straight bowl game after going 8-4 this season. Smith also guided the Beavers to a 7-6 finish in 2021 and a 10-3 mark in 2022 to arrive in East Lansing with a 34-35 overall record in six seasons. Dantonio after his final game, the 2019 Pinstripe Bowl win over Wake Forest, said the baseline for MSU is six wins and a bowl berth every year, and Smith’s mission now is to revive that floor of consistency in East Lansing.

TAKING STOCK: At least a few MSU players ended season with a flourish

Head coach Jonathan Smith walks to the locker room before an Oregon State game against Washington State on Sept. 23, 2023. Michigan State announced the hiring of the 44-year-old Smith on Saturday, a day after the Spartans' season-ending 42-0 loss to Penn State.

Next up: Florida Atlantic Owls

Matchup: Michigan State (4-8) vs. Florida Atlantic (4-8).

Kickoff: Time TBA, Aug. 31: Spartan Stadium, East Lansing.

Know the foe

The Owls closed the season on a four-game losing streak, capped by a 24-21 loss at Rice. It was the first year at FAU for former Texas coach Tom Herman, who could emerge as a potential candidate for bigger jobs opening in the coming weeks. That uncertainty, along with what coaches will fill Smith’s MSU staff, and the decisions for MSU players on whether to stay or enter the transfer portal, will make for a busy December. Both programs will have more clarity in a few months ahead of next season's opener, the fourth game all-time between the two programs.

