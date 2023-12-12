Jonathan Smith gets first Michigan State football commitment from RB Makhi Frazier

Jonathan Smith has his Michigan State football pledge, just ahead of the early signing period.

Makhi Frazier, a three-star running back from Texas, announced Tuesday he would join the Spartans in 2024. The former Oregon State commit is the first for MSU since Smith’s hiring Nov. 25, and the eighth player in the class.

Frazier, who also plays linebacker, initially committed to the Beavers in May, before decommitting last week. The 5-foot-11, 215-pounder is rated the No. 117 running back nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

The Spartans lost a pledge from four-star running back Anthony Carrie (Tampa, Florida), who initially committed to Mel Tucker’s program in June, but decommitted Nov. 20 before Smith’s hiring.

Frazier is the only running back in MSU's class. River Rouge wide receiver Nick Marsh is the lone four-star holdover commitment at the moment, and the Spartans have retained six three-star prospects: Tennessee cornerback Jaylen Thompson, Cincinnati offensive lineman twins Mercer and Charlton Luniewski, Pennsylvania cornerback Justin Denson, Portage linebacker Jadyn Walker and Tennessee athlete Keshawn Williams.

The early signing period for college football is Dec. 20-22.

