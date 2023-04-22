Jonathan Smith discusses Oregon State’s QB room, new leadership and added depth
Oregon State head football coach Jonathan Smith chatted with Pac-12 Networks during the Oregon State Spring Showcase in Corvallis on April 22, 2023.
Oregon State head football coach Jonathan Smith chatted with Pac-12 Networks during the Oregon State Spring Showcase in Corvallis on April 22, 2023.
The NASCAR Cup Series transitions from the smallest track on the calendar to its most massive as it heads to the high banks of Talladega Superspeedway this weekend.
Bosa had some cautionary words for former Cardinals GM Steve Keim and head coach Kliff Kingsbury in 2019.
Jackson felt the NBA was "trying to cater to an audience" with slogans like "Justice" and "Equal Opportunity" on jerseys and the court.
According to one expert, “If Young is two inches taller, he might be the best quarterback prospect in a long time. That's how smart he is.”
A year ago, 1,800 fans showed up to Colorado's spring game. Saturday, 45,000 will be in attendance, almost all because of Deion Sanders.
The change is being made in an effort to reduce game lengths and the number of plays per game.
Carter’s agent recently shut down visits for Carter with NFL teams that are drafting outside of the top 10.
It’s a big week for the XFL playoff picture. While there are four games on deck, there’s one that offers the most value.
The Warriors star has addressed his suspension for the first time.
Nurse has been with the team in some capacity since 2013.
The NFL's latest gambling controversy led to another round of criticism.
Drew Smyly shut down the Dodgers through seven innings. Then disaster struck.
Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein kick things off by diving further into Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts' new massive extension and what that means for the Baltimore Ravens and QB Lamar Jackson. Next, they discuss the San Francisco 49ers and their QB Brock Purdy's latest comments when he spoke with Jori last week regarding his elbow surgery. They also address the rumors that the 49ers are looking to trade QB Trey Lance, and discuss what compensation it would take for other teams to acquire the young player. Later, Charles and Jori make one move (either through the draft, free agency or a trade) that would drastically improve each NFC team heading into the 2023 season.
A generational wideout. Two franchise QBs. A unicorn tight end. Other players who "probably would have been at the top of their position groups in this draft if they had been eligible." Next year’s class could be unforgettable.
The beginning of the end for professional sports in Oakland can be traced back to the construction of Mt. Davis.
The lead-up to NFL Draft is full of half truths.
Three players received indefinite suspensions from the NFL and can apply for reinstatement after the 2023 NFL season.
Philadelphia ultimately took care of business, but Joel Embiid’s injuries, a couple of eye-raising incidents and an all-around struggle to put away Brooklyn cast doubt on the 76ers’ ceiling.
Young is a good sport about questions over his size, and his tape is undeniably strong. The Panthers have a week to decide if it's worth the next few years of their franchise.
Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald wrap up their pre-draft positional preview series with a deep dive on the loaded tight end class as well as a quick look at the top offensive line prospects in this year's draft.