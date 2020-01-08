Jonathan Smith’s contract extension is a perfect scenario for success

The Oregon State Beavers made it official on Tuesday afternoon. Jonathan Smith is their guy for the long haul. He signs a three-year extension through the year 2025.

Athletic Director Scott Barnes is pumped about the news.

Coach Smith has been groomed to lead the Beaver football program. His impact has been significant and there is no one better suited to continue to build the foundation to a level of sustained success. What we saw in Jonathan when we brought him home two years ago continues to be reaffirmed with the progress shown in all aspects of the program.

There is still work to be done, but I'm excited Coach Smith will be leading our football program for the foreseeable future. Simply put, he's our guy! -- Scott Barnes

This is the perfect time to give Smith a vote of confidence after two impressive seasons as the Beavers head coach. Picking up the pieces of the Gary Andersen era was a major task. He did it with a quiet confidence that expanded as his time increased in the Valley Football Center. The progress of this past season was beyond the hopes of most Beaver Nation and beyond.

I mean to be one first down short of a bowl bid? The future looks bright. The contract extension brings what I like to call the four C's:

Credibility

Having the same group of coaches and staff over a period of years tends to breed success. I was thinking about that when Mike Gundy and Oklahoma State paid a visit to Corvallis this past season. He was starting his 15th season in Stillwater and has given the Cowboys a ton of credibility nationally and with their fan base.

Continuity

This is what great recruiting is all about. To have a talented high school recruit or Junior College player see that the Beavers are solid at the coaching position opens doors. I was impressed with the early-signing group the Beavers brought in last month. That can only get better as time progresses

Consistency

When the coaching staff stays together, good things happen. You may have noticed Brian Lindgren has been sought after by other schools this off-season. The Seattle Times mentioned him as a coach that would help the new Washington Huskies regime on the Montlake Cut. Various reports says he also turned down a coaching job in Tempe, AZ with the Arizona State Sun Devils. Keeping the group together is important. Barnes did make sure the assistant coaches got pay raises recently. That was smart.

Confidence

Smith is not only building a football team, he is building a culture. I am reminded of P.J Fleck at Minnesota. He signed a contract extension through 2026 in November with the Golden Gophers and they wound up in the Outback Bowl beating Auburn. I am not comparing Smith to Fleck. Just pointing out how a successful plan for your program can pay off. Smith's plan is in the embryonic stage but is going in the right direction.

Smith put out his own one paragraph statement about the extension:

I want to thank Scott Barnes, the OSU administration, and Beaver Nation for having the confidence and commitment in this coaching staff to continue the trajectory of the program. I am excited about the momentum on and off the field, recruiting, academics and the support of Beaver Nation. -- Jonathan Smith

The annual spring game is set for April 18.

